Dessert “Italy” in 5 Minutes — quick no-bake lemon treat (step-by-step recipe with photos)

Dessert “Italy” — quick no-bake treat with lemon aroma
Dessert "Italy" in 5 Minutes — a quick no-bake recipe. Mascarpone and cream whip into a light, airy cream with a refreshing hint of lemon, while biscuits add a pleasant layered texture. After a short chill, you get a delicate dessert that’s perfect to serve guests or enjoy with family over tea.
Recipe published by Smachnenke.
You will need:
- mascarpone — 175 g
- whipped cream with sugar — 400 ml
- lemon juice — 50 ml
- shortbread cookies or ladyfingers — 350 g
- milk — 150 ml
- lemon zest, fresh berries, or cookie crumbs — for serving
Method of preparation:
In a bowl, combine the mascarpone, whipped cream, and lemon juice. Whisk or beat with a mixer until you get a smooth, delicate cream.
Quickly dip each cookie in milk to soften it, but don't let it get soggy. Layer the dessert alternately: cream, cookies, then cream and cookies again, finishing with a layer of cream on top.
Sprinkle with zest, add berries or cookie crumbs. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours to allow the dessert to set.
