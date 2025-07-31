Light strawberry cake with sour cream — simple and delicious

Strawberry cake. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

This strawberry cake is a summer favorite. With its light dough, refreshing sour cream, and delicate texture, not to mention the juicy berries, it has everything you need for the perfect summer dessert. It's easy to make, looks festive, and tastes so good that you'll want a second slice. It's the perfect recipe for a summer weekend, family dinner, or holiday.

Recipe published by Smachnenke.

You will need (for the dough):

butter (softened) — 50 g;

sugar — 50 g;

salt — a pinch;

eggs — 2;

wheat flour — 200 g;

baking powder — 1 tsp.

For the sour cream layer:

sour cream — 500 g;

sugar — 120 g;

vanilla sugar — 10 g;

instant gelatin — 10 g + 70 ml cold water;

fresh strawberries — 300 g.

How to make

Melt the butter, then add the sugar and salt and mix well. Add the eggs and stir until the mixture is smooth. Then, add the baking powder and flour and knead the mixture into a soft, sticky dough.

Making the dough. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Line a 20–25 cm baking pan with parchment paper. Evenly spread the dough and prick it with a fork. Bake in a preheated 180 °C (350 °F) oven for 15–20 minutes, or until golden brown.

Making the desert. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

To make the cream, pour cold water over the gelatin and let it sit until softened. Meanwhile, mix the sour cream with the sugar and vanilla sugar. Melt the gelatin in a double boiler or microwave. Pour it into the sour cream mixture and stir quickly.

Ready-to-eat dessert. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Cut the strawberries into pieces and add them to the cream. Pour the sour cream and jelly mixture with berries onto the cooled cake base. Refrigerate for 5–7 hours until completely set.

