Hot sandwiches with meat and cheese — just like McDonald's

Hot sandwiches. Photo: still from the video

These hot sandwiches are a great find for anyone who loves a delicious, hearty breakfast without extra effort. They taste like fast food burgers but are made at home with simple ingredients. With a golden crust, juicy ground beef, and melted cheese, this dish is sure to please the whole family. This breakfast takes just 15 minutes to prepare and even less time to eat.

The recipe was published on the Pan Apron — Simple Recipes YouTube channel.

You will need:

bread — a few slices;

ground beef or mixed meat — 300 g;

cold water — 1 tablespoon;

onion — 1 pcs;

eggs — 2 pcs;

toaster cheese — a few slices;

tomato — 1 pcs;

pickled cucumbers — 1–2 pcs;

ketchup — to taste;

salt, black pepper — to taste.

How to make

Peel and finely chop the onion. Add it to the minced meat. Season with salt and pepper, then pour in some cold water to make the meat juicier. Mix everything together until smooth.

Minced meat and onions. Photo: still from video

Spread a thin layer of ketchup on each slice of bread. Top with minced meat, spreading it evenly across the bread.

Egg mixture. Photo: still from video

In a deep bowl, beat the eggs. Carefully dip each sandwich into the egg mixture, making sure to coat only the bread side (not the filling side). Place the sandwiches in a frying pan with oil, filling side down.

Bread and minced meat. Photo: still from video

Cook over medium heat for a few minutes, until the ground beef is browned. Then, carefully flip it over. Place tomato or pickled cucumber slices on the meat side. Cover with a piece of cheese and a lid.

Sandwiches on a frying pan. Photo: still from video

Cook for a few more minutes until the cheese melts. Serve hot. The sandwiches are tender, filling, and very appetizing. Enjoy!

