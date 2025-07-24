Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Scrambled eggs with tomatoes — quick 5-minute breakfast

Scrambled eggs with tomatoes — quick 5-minute breakfast

24 July 2025 15:44
Julia Shcherbak - editor
Scrambled eggs with tomato and cheese — perfect for busy mornings
Tomatoes and eggs. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua
Julia Shcherbak - editor

This breakfast only takes a few minutes to prepare, yet it boasts a rich flavor and an appetizing appearance. With juicy tomatoes, spicy paprika, stringy cheese, and a delicate egg texture, it's just what you need for a successful morning. It's simple, quick, and very tasty!

Recipe published by Smachnenke.

You will need:

  • eggs — 3 pcs;
  • tomato — 1 pcs;
  • hard cheese — 50 g;
  • green onion — to taste;
  • butter — 1 tbsp;
  • oil — a little, for frying;
  • smoked paprika — to taste;
  • salt, pepper — to taste.

How to make

Beat the eggs with a pinch of salt, pepper, and smoked paprika until smooth. Cut the tomato into thin slices.

Scrambled eggs with tomatoes — quick 5-minute breakfast
Egg mixture and tomatoes. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Heat a little oil and butter in a frying pan, add the tomato slices, sprinkle with pepper, and lightly fry on both sides.

Carefully pour the eggs over the tomatoes and sprinkle with herbs. Cover and fry for 1–2 minutes over low heat.

Scrambled eggs with tomatoes — quick 5-minute breakfast
Scrambled eggs with tomatoes. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

When the eggs are almost set, add the grated cheese. Cook for another minute under the lid. Serve immediately, while hot.

