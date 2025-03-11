Oatmeal and nuts. Photo: Smachnenke

Want a healthy breakfast that is easy to prepare? This homemade granola is a real find! It's healthy, tasty, and can be made every few days for a delicious breakfast in the morning in just 3 minutes.

This recipe was posted by Smachnenke.

Ingredients:

oatmeal — 1.5 cups;

sugar — 80-100 g

nuts (walnuts, almonds, hazelnuts) — 2 cups;

dried fruits (dried apricots, prunes) — 1-1.5 cups;

egg white — 2 pcs;

water — 2 tbsp.

How to prepare homemade granola

Grind the oatmeal in a blender (just 2-3 clicks). Then wash, dry and chop the dried fruit. Chop the nuts: chop the walnuts and leave the almonds and hazelnuts whole.

Shredded oatmeal. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Separate the eggs into whites and yolks (you won't need the yolks). Add 2 tablespoons of water to the whites and whisk lightly with a fork.

Nuts and dried fruits. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

In a bowl, combine the oats and sugar. In another bowl, combine the nuts, dried fruit, and protein mixture. Combine all ingredients and mix well.

Cooking granola. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Place the granola on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake in a preheated oven at 180 degrees for 20 minutes. Remove from oven after 12 minutes, stir to brown evenly, and return to oven to finish baking.

Granola with yogurt. Photo:smachnenke.com.ua

Allow the granola to cool completely, then pour into an airtight jar. Ready-made granola is perfect for storing, so you can prepare it ahead of time and enjoy a healthy breakfast every day.

