Secret Recipe for Oatmeal Granola — Breakfast is ready in 3 min
Want a healthy breakfast that is easy to prepare? This homemade granola is a real find! It's healthy, tasty, and can be made every few days for a delicious breakfast in the morning in just 3 minutes.
Ingredients:
- oatmeal — 1.5 cups;
- sugar — 80-100 g
- nuts (walnuts, almonds, hazelnuts) — 2 cups;
- dried fruits (dried apricots, prunes) — 1-1.5 cups;
- egg white — 2 pcs;
- water — 2 tbsp.
How to prepare homemade granola
Grind the oatmeal in a blender (just 2-3 clicks). Then wash, dry and chop the dried fruit. Chop the nuts: chop the walnuts and leave the almonds and hazelnuts whole.
Separate the eggs into whites and yolks (you won't need the yolks). Add 2 tablespoons of water to the whites and whisk lightly with a fork.
In a bowl, combine the oats and sugar. In another bowl, combine the nuts, dried fruit, and protein mixture. Combine all ingredients and mix well.
Place the granola on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake in a preheated oven at 180 degrees for 20 minutes. Remove from oven after 12 minutes, stir to brown evenly, and return to oven to finish baking.
Allow the granola to cool completely, then pour into an airtight jar. Ready-made granola is perfect for storing, so you can prepare it ahead of time and enjoy a healthy breakfast every day.
