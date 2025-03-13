Berry Overnight Oats in a jar — Healthy breakfast recipe

Overnight oats with fruits. Photo:

Overnight oats in a jar is a healthy, delicious and easy breakfast! This viral breakfast recipe from Instagram takes up to 15 minutes to make, and is a new way to start your day.

The recipe is courtesy of Cookpad.

Ingredients for one jar:

Oats — 2 tbsp ;

Milk in a ratio of 3:1, where 1 is oatmeal;

Greek yogurt — 150 g ;

Honey — 1 tbsp;

Almonds, chia seeds or fruits — to taste.

How to make an overnight oats jar

The cooking part takes up to 15 min. Pour oatmeal, half the yogurt, and honey into a jar. Optionally, you can also add chia seeds, but this is not necessary.

First step. Photo: Cookpad.

Pour the milk in and mix thoroughly.

Adding milk. Photo: Cookpad.

Next, prepare the filling, it can be very diverse depending on what you like: any fruit, cocoa, coffee, cinnamon, pumpkin purée. Here, banana and strawberries are used for different cups of oatmeal, respectively. Mash them in separate bowls with a fork.

Preparing the filling. Photo: Cookpad.

Put the filling on top of the previously prepared mixture, then put the rest of the yogurt on top. If desired, you can decorate the top with berries or almonds.

Overnight oats. Photo: Cookpad.

Leave in the fridge overnight and enjoy in the morning!

