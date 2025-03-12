Delicious Cottage cheese Raspberry Muffins — Quick breakfast recipe

Cottage cheese muffins. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Cottage cheese muffins are light, airy and delicious, and this recipe will become your favorite breakfast for the whole family.

The recipe is courtesy of Gospodynka.

Ingredients:

cottage cheese — 250 g;

sugar — 50 g;

vanilla sugar — 1 bag;

salt — one pinch;

eggs — 2;

buttermilk — 60 ml;

semolina — 30 g;

baking powder — 0,5 tspn;

berries (to taste, I use raspberries).

How to make cottage cheese muffins at home

Mix the cottage cheese with sugar, vanilla sugar, salt, eggs and kefir. Blend the mixture with a blender until smooth. Add semolina and baking powder, mix and leave for 30 minutes to swell.

Making the dough. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Lightly grease the silicone moulds with vegetable oil, spread the curd mixture evenly, and top with the berries.

Cupcakes with raspberries. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Bake in a preheated 180 °C oven for 30 minutes until the top is golden. Sprinkle with powdered sugar or drizzle with honey before serving. Enjoy!

