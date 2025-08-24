Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Dessert “Italy” — quick no-bake treat with lemon aroma

26 August 2025 16:03
Julia Shcherbak - editor
Dessert “Italy” in 5 Minutes — quick no-bake lemon treat (step-by-step recipe with photos)
Dessert “Italy.” Photo: smachnenke.com.ua
Julia Shcherbak - editor

Dessert "Italy" in 5 Minutes — a quick no-bake recipe. Mascarpone and cream whip into a light, airy cream with a refreshing hint of lemon, while biscuits add a pleasant layered texture. After a short chill, you get a delicate dessert that’s perfect to serve guests or enjoy with family over tea.

Recipe published by Smachnenke.

You will need:

  • mascarpone — 175 g
  • whipped cream with sugar — 400 ml
  • lemon juice — 50 ml
  • shortbread cookies or ladyfingers — 350 g
  • milk — 150 ml
  • lemon zest, fresh berries, or cookie crumbs — for serving

Method of preparation: 

In a bowl, combine the mascarpone, whipped cream, and lemon juice. Whisk or beat with a mixer until you get a smooth, delicate cream.

no-bake dessert recipe
Cookies and cream. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Quickly dip each cookie in milk to soften it, but don't let it get soggy. Layer the dessert alternately: cream, cookies, then cream and cookies again, finishing with a layer of cream on top.

tiramisu recipe with regular cookies
Preparing dessert. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Sprinkle with zest, add berries or cookie crumbs. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours to allow the dessert to set.

Read more:

The secret to a fluffy and tender omelette — Tasty breakfast

Lazy cheesecakes in 5 minutes — all ingredients in the fridge

Delicate "out of oven" pancakes from mother-in-law's quick recipe

tiramisu dessert tea cake lemon no bake
