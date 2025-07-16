Better than cake: quick strawberry dessert like from a restaurant

Dessert with strawberries. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

This strawberry pie is a real find for those who appreciate hassle-free desserts that are full of flavor. The dough takes minutes to prepare, the sour cream filling is both tender and stable, and the berries add a bright, summery touch.

The recipe was published by Smachnenke.

You will need:

butter (cold) — 150 g;

flour — 300 g;

baking powder — 5 g;

egg — 1 pc;

sugar — 100 g;

salt — ¼ tsp;

cold water — 1 tbsp (if necessary);

sour cream (20%) — 400 g;

eggs — 2 pcs (large);

sugar — 100 g;

vanilla sugar — 10 g;

cornstarch — 40 g;

strawberries (fresh or frozen) — to your taste.

Step-by-step guide

To prepare the dough, mix the grated cold butter, flour, baking powder, sugar, and salt together until the mixture is crumbly. Add the egg and quickly gather the dough into a ball. If the dough is too dry, add a spoonful of cold water.

Butter and flour. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Spread the dough into a 26 cm split mold and form 3 cm high sides. Place it in the refrigerator.

Dough and strawberries. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

For the filling, mix sugar, vanilla sugar and starch. Add eggs, mix, add sour cream and mix again until smooth.

Ready to eat dessert. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Pour the filling over the dough, then top with strawberries (no need to defrost). Bake in a preheated 350 °F (180 °C) oven for 40–50 minutes. After baking, allow it to cool completely, so the filling can set. Enjoy!

