15-minute no-bake cake — recipe with sour cream frosting

15-minute no-bake cake — dessert with sour cream frosting
A 15-minute no-bake cake is the perfect dessert for those who value both speed and flavor. Delicate sour cream frosting combined with a chocolate cookie base creates a true harmony of taste. This dessert requires no oven, yet the result rivals classic baked cakes. It’s sure to become a family favorite and a centerpiece for any celebration.
The recipe was shared on the YouTube channel Alina FooDee.
You will need (18 cm pan):
- eggs — 2
- salt — a pinch
- sugar — 130 g
- flour — 50 g
- sour cream — 400 g
- butter — 120–150 g
- vanilla sugar — 10 g
For the base:
- chocolate cookies — 300 g
- melted butter — 80 g
- milk — 2–4 tbsp
Preparation method:
Crush the chocolate cookies into crumbs, then mix with melted butter and milk. Transfer the mixture into an 18 cm (7 in) pan, spreading and pressing it firmly to form a compact base.
Beat the eggs with sugar, a pinch of salt, and vanilla sugar until fluffy. Fold in the flour, then add the sour cream and softened butter. Mix thoroughly with a hand or stand mixer until smooth and creamy.
Spread the cream over the cookie base and smooth it out. Place in the refrigerator for several hours to stabilize.
Optionally, garnish with grated chocolate, nuts, or fresh berries.
This cake can be prepared in just 15 minutes without an oven, resulting in a tender, fragrant, and delicious dessert.
