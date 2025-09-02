15-minute no-bake cake — recipe with sour cream frosting

No-bake cake. Photo: video screenshot.

A 15-minute no-bake cake is the perfect dessert for those who value both speed and flavor. Delicate sour cream frosting combined with a chocolate cookie base creates a true harmony of taste. This dessert requires no oven, yet the result rivals classic baked cakes. It’s sure to become a family favorite and a centerpiece for any celebration.

The recipe was shared on the YouTube channel Alina FooDee.

You will need (18 cm pan):

eggs — 2

salt — a pinch

sugar — 130 g

flour — 50 g

sour cream — 400 g

butter — 120–150 g

vanilla sugar — 10 g

For the base:

chocolate cookies — 300 g

melted butter — 80 g

milk — 2–4 tbsp

Preparation method:

Crush the chocolate cookies into crumbs, then mix with melted butter and milk. Transfer the mixture into an 18 cm (7 in) pan, spreading and pressing it firmly to form a compact base.

Preparation of cream. Photo: still from video

Beat the eggs with sugar, a pinch of salt, and vanilla sugar until fluffy. Fold in the flour, then add the sour cream and softened butter. Mix thoroughly with a hand or stand mixer until smooth and creamy.

Chocolate crumbs. Photo: still from video

Spread the cream over the cookie base and smooth it out. Place in the refrigerator for several hours to stabilize.

Preparing the cake. Photo: still from video

Optionally, garnish with grated chocolate, nuts, or fresh berries.

A piece of cake. Photo: still from video

This cake can be prepared in just 15 minutes without an oven, resulting in a tender, fragrant, and delicious dessert.

