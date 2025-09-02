Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayHomePsychology 2025SportHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateFoodCelebrityArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesFashionAutomotiveWarPsychologyTravelHoroscopeEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashionTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main arrow Food arrow 15-minute no-bake cake — dessert with sour cream frosting arrow

15-minute no-bake cake — dessert with sour cream frosting

3 September 2025 16:59
Julia Shcherbak - editor
15-minute no-bake cake — recipe with sour cream frosting
No-bake cake. Photo: video screenshot.
Julia Shcherbak - editor

A 15-minute no-bake cake is the perfect dessert for those who value both speed and flavor. Delicate sour cream frosting combined with a chocolate cookie base creates a true harmony of taste. This dessert requires no oven, yet the result rivals classic baked cakes. It’s sure to become a family favorite and a centerpiece for any celebration.

The recipe was shared on the YouTube channel Alina FooDee.

Advertisement

 You will need (18 cm pan):

  • eggs — 2
  • salt — a pinch
  • sugar — 130 g
  • flour — 50 g
  • sour cream — 400 g
  • butter — 120–150 g
  • vanilla sugar — 10 g

For the base:

  • chocolate cookies — 300 g
  • melted butter — 80 g
  • milk — 2–4 tbsp

 Preparation method:

Crush the chocolate cookies into crumbs, then mix with melted butter and milk. Transfer the mixture into an 18 cm (7 in) pan, spreading and pressing it firmly to form a compact base.

no-bake cake
Preparation of cream. Photo: still from video

Beat the eggs with sugar, a pinch of salt, and vanilla sugar until fluffy. Fold in the flour, then add the sour cream and softened butter. Mix thoroughly with a hand or stand mixer until smooth and creamy.

no-bake cake with cream
Chocolate crumbs. Photo: still from video

Spread the cream over the cookie base and smooth it out. Place in the refrigerator for several hours to stabilize.

delicious cake in 15 minutes
Preparing the cake. Photo: still from video

Optionally, garnish with grated chocolate, nuts, or fresh berries.

no-bake chocolate cake
A piece of cake. Photo: still from video

This cake can be prepared in just 15 minutes without an oven, resulting in a tender, fragrant, and delicious dessert.

Read more:

The easiest breakfast recipe — Cottage cheese muffins

Delicate "out of oven" pancakes from mother-in-law's quick recipe

Pancakes in five minutes for breakfast — Quick recipe

dessert cake recipe Cake cream no bake
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information