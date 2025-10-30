Easy dessert recipe with berries and meringue — elegant yet simple

A pie with berries. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

This luxurious New Year's dessert was specially created for the Year of the Red Fire Horse. Its buttery crust, juicy berry filling, and delicate meringue topping form a harmonious combination of flavor, lightness, and beauty. This impressive dessert is easy to prepare yet looks like it came from the finest patisserie. It's perfect for a holiday table: bright, aromatic, and symbolic.

The recipe was published by Smakuiemo.

For the dough:

Unsalted butter — ½ cup (1 stick / 4 oz)

Vanilla sugar — 1 tsp

Granulated sugar — 2–3 tbsp

Egg yolks — 3

Salt — a pinch

Baking powder — ½ tsp

All-purpose flour — 1⅔ cups (about 8 oz) (add a bit more if the dough is sticky)

For the filling:

Berries (fresh or frozen) — about 2½ cups (14 oz)

Sugar — 2–3 tbsp

Cornstarch — 1 tbsp

For the meringue:

Egg whites — 3

Sugar — 5 tbsp (about ¼ cup + 1 tbsp)

Salt — a pinch

Vanilla sugar — 1 tsp

Step-by-step guide

To make the pie crust, beat the softened butter, sugar, and vanilla sugar together until creamy. Then, add the egg yolks, salt, and baking powder. Gradually add the flour. Knead the dough until it is soft and elastic. Shape the dough into a ball, wrap it in plastic wrap, and refrigerate for about 30 minutes.

Preparing the dough. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

For the filling, mix berries (such as cherries, raspberries, blueberries, or blackberries) with sugar and cornstarch. If using frozen berries, let them thaw slightly to reduce the amount of liquid.

Dough and berry filling. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

Roll out the chilled dough and press it into a pie plate with a rim. Spread the berry filling evenly. Bake at 350°F for about 25 minutes, until the crust is golden brown.

Meringue layer. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

To prepare the meringue, beat the egg whites with a pinch of salt until they form a light foam. Then, gradually add the sugar and vanilla sugar, continuing to beat until stiff peaks form — the mixture should be shiny and thick.

Ready-made cake: smakuiemo.com.ua

Remove the cake from the oven and create wavy patterns with a spoon or pastry bag using a layer of meringue. Return it to the oven at 320 °F for 10–15 minutes, until the meringue turns golden brown. Let the dessert cool completely before serving. The base will become crispy while the berry filling remains soft.

