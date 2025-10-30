Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodFashion and beautyTravelTravelFashionTravelRecipesHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateExclusiveHoroscopeMoviesWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion and beauty
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Food A holiday dessert that looks like it came from a Parisian bakery

A holiday dessert that looks like it came from a Parisian bakery

Ua en ru
Publication time 31 October 2025 01:02
Updated 20:16
Easy dessert recipe with berries and meringue — elegant yet simple
A pie with berries. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

This luxurious New Year's dessert was specially created for the Year of the Red Fire Horse. Its buttery crust, juicy berry filling, and delicate meringue topping form a harmonious combination of flavor, lightness, and beauty. This impressive dessert is easy to prepare yet looks like it came from the finest patisserie. It's perfect for a holiday table: bright, aromatic, and symbolic.

The recipe was published by Smakuiemo

Advertisement

For the dough:

  • Unsalted butter — ½ cup (1 stick / 4 oz)
  • Vanilla sugar — 1 tsp
  • Granulated sugar — 2–3 tbsp
  • Egg yolks — 3
  • Salt — a pinch
  • Baking powder — ½ tsp
  • All-purpose flour — 1⅔ cups (about 8 oz) (add a bit more if the dough is sticky)

For the filling:

  • Berries (fresh or frozen) — about 2½ cups (14 oz)
  • Sugar — 2–3 tbsp
  • Cornstarch — 1 tbsp

For the meringue:

  • Egg whites — 3
  • Sugar — 5 tbsp (about ¼ cup + 1 tbsp)
  • Salt — a pinch
  • Vanilla sugar — 1 tsp

Step-by-step guide

To make the pie crust, beat the softened butter, sugar, and vanilla sugar together until creamy. Then, add the egg yolks, salt, and baking powder. Gradually add the flour. Knead the dough until it is soft and elastic. Shape the dough into a ball, wrap it in plastic wrap, and refrigerate for about 30 minutes.

Easy dessert recipe with berries and meringue — elegant yet simple
Preparing the dough. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

For the filling, mix berries (such as cherries, raspberries, blueberries, or blackberries) with sugar and cornstarch. If using frozen berries, let them thaw slightly to reduce the amount of liquid.

Easy dessert recipe with berries and meringue — elegant yet simple
Dough and berry filling. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

Roll out the chilled dough and press it into a pie plate with a rim. Spread the berry filling evenly. Bake at 350°F for about 25 minutes, until the crust is golden brown.

Easy dessert recipe with berries and meringue — elegant yet simple
Meringue layer. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

To prepare the meringue, beat the egg whites with a pinch of salt until they form a light foam. Then, gradually add the sugar and vanilla sugar, continuing to beat until stiff peaks form — the mixture should be shiny and thick.

Easy dessert recipe with berries and meringue — elegant yet simple
Ready-made cake: smakuiemo.com.ua

Remove the cake from the oven and create wavy patterns with a spoon or pastry bag using a layer of meringue. Return it to the oven at 320 °F for 10–15 minutes, until the meringue turns golden brown. Let the dessert cool completely before serving. The base will become crispy while the berry filling remains soft.

Read more:

 

French Apple Cake recipe — no crust, just pure apple bliss

Chocolate "Eskimo" cake — simple, elegant, and irresistible

Recipe for the viral Italian dessert that has gained 11M views

pie dessert cake recipe New Year 2026
Julia Shcherbak - editor
Author
Julia Shcherbak
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information