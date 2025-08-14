The ultimate chocolate Eskimo cake — recipe for any celebration

Eskimo chocolate cake. Photo: still from video

Eskimo chocolate cake is a dessert that combines sponge cake, custard, and chocolate icing for a delicate, rich taste. Although it is quite simple to prepare, it looks and tastes like the finest confectionery. This cake is perfect for festive occasions, family gatherings, or simply treating yourself to a sweet masterpiece you made yourself.

The recipe was published on the Alina FooDee YouTube channel.

You will need:

eggs (large) — 3 pcs;

salt — a pinch;

vegetable oil — 2 tbsp;

baking powder — 1/2 tsp;

cocoa — 30 g;

sugar — 120 g;

wheat flour — 90 g.

For the soaking:

milk — 6-10 tbsp.

Custard with condensed milk:

milk — 250 ml;

egg — 1 pc;

corn starch — 30 g;

vanilla sugar — 20 g;

condensed milk — 160 g;

butter — 170-180 g.

Chocolate glaze:

chocolate — 80-100 g;

vegetable oil — 1 tbsp.

Step-by-step guide

To make the sponge cake, beat the eggs with sugar and a pinch of salt until the mixture is fluffy and leaves a visible trail for one to two seconds. Then, add the vegetable oil and mix.

Preparing the dough. Photo: still from the video

Mix the flour, baking powder, and cocoa together. Add this mixture to the egg mixture in three batches, stirring gently each time. Line a 20-cm baking dish with parchment paper, pour in the batter, and tap the dish lightly on the table several times to remove air bubbles.

Chocolate sponge cake. Photo: still from the video

Bake at 350°F for about 30 minutes. Check for doneness with a skewer. Let cool, then cut into two cakes.

Making the cream. Photo: still from the video

To make the cream, mix the egg with the starch. Pour in the milk and bring to a boil, stirring constantly, until thickened. Add the vanilla sugar and cool under a film.

The cream. Photo: still from the video

In a separate bowl, beat the butter and condensed milk together. Then, gradually add the custard and beat until the mixture is smooth.

Chocolate icing. Photo: still from the video

Pour half of the milk onto the bottom cake to soak it. Spread the cream on top and place the second cake on top of it. Soak the second cake in milk. Cover with plastic wrap and put in the fridge for 4–6 hours. To make the icing, melt the chocolate and mix in the butter. Mix well, then pour the mixture over the cake. Let the icing harden before serving.

Enjoy!

