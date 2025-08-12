Easy flourless cheese casserole in 20 minutes — recipe with photos

Cheese casserole. Photo: still from video

This quick-to-prepare flourless cheese casserole turns out surprisingly tender, almost like a soufflé. With just a few ingredients and only 20 minutes of baking time, you'll have a delicious, healthy breakfast that adults and children alike will enjoy.

The recipe was published on a YouTube channel Let's eat.

Advertisement

You will need:

cottage cheese — 800 g;

eggs — 3 pcs.;

semolina — 3 tbsp.;

sugar — 3 tbsp.;

vanilla sugar — to taste;

salt — a pinch.

Step-by-step guide

Place the cheese in a deep bowl. Mash it well with a fork, or blend it until smooth and creamy. Add the eggs, regular sugar, vanilla sugar, salt, and semolina. Mix thoroughly until all the ingredients are combined.

Cheese and eggs. Photo: still from video

Grease a baking dish with butter or line it with parchment paper. Spread the cheese mixture evenly across the surface.

Cheese and berries. Photo: still from video

Bake in a preheated 350 °F (180 °C) oven for about 20 minutes, until the top is lightly browned and the casserole feels springy.

Sliced casserole. Photo: still from video

After cooking, let it sit in the mold for a few minutes. Then, carefully remove it and cut it into portions. Serve warm or chilled with honey, berry sauce, or sour cream, if desired. Enjoy!

Read more:

Strawberry sour cream cake — a no-fuss summer dessert recipe

Easy no-bake strawberry chocolate dessert with photos

Strawberry dessert in minutes — better than any cake

Breakfast muffins are so good, you'll crave them daily