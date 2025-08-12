Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Healthy flourless cheese casserole for the whole family

12 August 2025 22:29
Julia Shcherbak - editor
Easy flourless cheese casserole in 20 minutes — recipe with photos
Cheese casserole. Photo: still from video
Julia Shcherbak - editor

This quick-to-prepare flourless cheese casserole turns out surprisingly tender, almost like a soufflé. With just a few ingredients and only 20 minutes of baking time, you'll have a delicious, healthy breakfast that adults and children alike will enjoy.

The recipe was published on a YouTube channel Let's eat

You will need:

  • cottage cheese — 800 g;
  • eggs — 3 pcs.;
  • semolina — 3 tbsp.;
  • sugar — 3 tbsp.;
  • vanilla sugar — to taste;
  • salt — a pinch.

Step-by-step guide

Place the cheese in a deep bowl. Mash it well with a fork, or blend it until smooth and creamy. Add the eggs, regular sugar, vanilla sugar, salt, and semolina. Mix thoroughly until all the ingredients are combined.

Healthy flourless cheese casserole
Cheese and eggs. Photo: still from video

Grease a baking dish with butter or line it with parchment paper. Spread the cheese mixture evenly across the surface.

Healthy flourless cheese casserole
Cheese and berries. Photo: still from video

Bake in a preheated 350 °F (180 °C) oven for about 20 minutes, until the top is lightly browned and the casserole feels springy.

Healthy flourless cheese casserole
Sliced casserole. Photo: still from video

After cooking, let it sit in the mold for a few minutes. Then, carefully remove it and cut it into portions. Serve warm or chilled with honey, berry sauce, or sour cream, if desired. Enjoy!

