Salad with beans, tuna and eggs: a quick recipe for a delicious dish in 2 minutes

Salad with eggs. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

This versatile salad is ideal for those who don't have time to cook. Its simple composition, healthy ingredients and straightforward preparation make it perfect for a quick yet balanced snack or light dinner. This nutritious, fresh dish is perfect for everyday use.

The recipe was published by Smachnenke.

You will need:

white canned beans — 1 can (400 g);

canned tuna — 1 can (180 g);

cucumber — 1 large or 2 medium;

boiled eggs — 4-5 pcs;

thick yogurt or sour cream — 4 tbsp;

salt — 0.3 tsp;

ground black pepper — 0.3 tsp.

How to make

Drain the beans, rinse them under running water, and place them in a deep bowl.

Beans and tuna. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Open the can of tuna and drain the liquid before adding the fish to the beans. Cut the cucumber into cubes, peeling the skin if necessary, then add them to the bowl. Boil the eggs, leave to cool, peel and cut into pieces, then mix with the other ingredients.

Ready-made salad. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

To make the dressing, mix thick yogurt or sour cream with salt and pepper. Add the dressing to the salad and mix well. The salad is now ready to serve — it's delicious, simple and hassle-free!

