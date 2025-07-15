Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Celebrity Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayHome and GardenPsychologySportFoodHealthcareReal estateCelebrityArmyExclusiveEconomyMoviesAutomotiveWarEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashionRecipesTravel
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and Garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main arrow Food arrow Delicious salad in 2 minutes — a universal recipe-find arrow

Delicious salad in 2 minutes — a universal recipe-find

15 July 2025 22:57
Julia Shcherbak - editor
Salad with beans, tuna and eggs: a quick recipe for a delicious dish in 2 minutes
Salad with eggs. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua
Julia Shcherbak - editor

This versatile salad is ideal for those who don't have time to cook. Its simple composition, healthy ingredients and straightforward preparation make it perfect for a quick yet balanced snack or light dinner. This nutritious, fresh dish is perfect for everyday use.

The recipe was published by Smachnenke.

Advertisement

You will need:

  • white canned beans — 1 can (400 g);
  • canned tuna — 1 can (180 g);
  • cucumber — 1 large or 2 medium;
  • boiled eggs — 4-5 pcs;
  • thick yogurt or sour cream — 4 tbsp;
  • salt — 0.3 tsp;
  • ground black pepper — 0.3 tsp.

How to make

Drain the beans, rinse them under running water, and place them in a deep bowl.

delicious tuna salad
Beans and tuna. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Open the can of tuna and drain the liquid before adding the fish to the beans. Cut the cucumber into cubes, peeling the skin if necessary, then add them to the bowl. Boil the eggs, leave to cool, peel and cut into pieces, then mix with the other ingredients.

рецепт салату з тунцем
Ready-made salad. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

To make the dressing, mix thick yogurt or sour cream with salt and pepper. Add the dressing to the salad and mix well. The salad is now ready to serve — it's delicious, simple and hassle-free!

Also read:

1 minute healthy sugar-free chocolate ice cream recipe

Georgian Salad — the new summer snack recipe

Zucchini + potato = the easiest breakfast pancakes ever

Breakfast muffins are so good, you'll crave them daily

salad recipe cucumbers appetizer tuna
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information