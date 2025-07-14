Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Quick homemade breakfast pies — no mess, no stress

14 July 2025 09:25
Юлія Щербак
Юлія Щербак
Редактор
Quick pies without hassle — the recipe for the frying pan with kefir, eggs, and cheese
Pies for breakfast. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua
Юлія Щербак
Юлія Щербак
Редактор

These pies are a real lifesaver in the morning. No kneading dough, just mix the ingredients, spoon them onto the pan, and in 10 minutes you have a delicious breakfast. The filling of eggs, cheese, and greens gives it tenderness, and the golden crust adds a crunchy delight.

Gospodynka published the recipe.

You'll need:

  • warm kefir — 400 ml;
  • salt — 0.5 tsp;
  • sugar — 1 tsp;
  • egg — 1 pc;
  • flour — 330 g;
  • baking soda — 1 tsp.

For filling:

  • boiled eggs — 3 pieces;
  • greens — 1 bunch;
  • hard cheese — 100 g.

How to cook

In a deep bowl, mix warm kefir, salt, sugar, and egg. Add sifted flour with baking soda and mix well until smooth.

pies with green onions
Dough for pies. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Finely chop the boiled eggs, chop the greens, and grate the cheese. Add everything to the dough and mix thoroughly.

cheese and onion pies for breakfast
Fried pies. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Heat the oil in a frying pan. Spoon the dough into the pan, forming small pies. Fry over medium heat on both sides until golden brown.

Place the finished pies on paper towels to remove excess fat.

We invite you to get acquainted with our selection of simple and tasty breakfasts, which are ideal for starting your day with a hearty meal

Overnight oats — Lazy breakfast in a jar

Cottage cheesecake recipe — Perfect for breakfast

The easiest breakfast recipe — Cottage cheese muffins

Secret Recipe for Oatmeal Granola — Breakfast is ready in 3 min

recipe breakfast ideas pies with onions pies in a frying pan breakfast recipe
