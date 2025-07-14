Quick pies without hassle — the recipe for the frying pan with kefir, eggs, and cheese

Pies for breakfast. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

These pies are a real lifesaver in the morning. No kneading dough, just mix the ingredients, spoon them onto the pan, and in 10 minutes you have a delicious breakfast. The filling of eggs, cheese, and greens gives it tenderness, and the golden crust adds a crunchy delight.

Gospodynka published the recipe.

You'll need:

warm kefir — 400 ml;

salt — 0.5 tsp;

sugar — 1 tsp;

egg — 1 pc;

flour — 330 g;

baking soda — 1 tsp.

For filling:

boiled eggs — 3 pieces;

greens — 1 bunch;

hard cheese — 100 g.

How to cook

In a deep bowl, mix warm kefir, salt, sugar, and egg. Add sifted flour with baking soda and mix well until smooth.

Dough for pies. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Finely chop the boiled eggs, chop the greens, and grate the cheese. Add everything to the dough and mix thoroughly.

Fried pies. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Heat the oil in a frying pan. Spoon the dough into the pan, forming small pies. Fry over medium heat on both sides until golden brown.

Place the finished pies on paper towels to remove excess fat.

