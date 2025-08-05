How to make traditional Spanish gazpacho — cool, fresh, and easy

Classic gazpacho. Photo: still from the video

Classic gazpacho is a true culinary symbol of the Spanish summer. It provides refreshment and lightness while offering the maximum flavor of vegetables. It is prepared without heat treatment, cools quickly in the fridge, and provides perfect refreshment even in the hottest weather. This soup is an ideal option for a light dinner or snack, or for serving at a summer celebration.

The recipe was published on the YouTube channel I can do it!!!

You will need:

ripe tomatoes — 1 kg;

cucumbers — 1-2 pieces (depending on size);

sweet pepper — 1 piece (red or green);

garlic — 1-2 cloves;

blue onion — ½ piece;

cold water — 200-300 ml;

yesterday's bread or crackers — 1-2 slices;

wine or apple cider vinegar — 1-2 tbsp;

Extra Virgin olive oil — 3-4 tbsp;

salt — to your taste.

For serving:

chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, chili or hot peppers, croutons, olive oil.

Step-by-step guide:

Scald the tomatoes with boiling water, then remove the skin if desired. Cut the tomatoes into slices. Peel and chop the cucumbers.

Pepper. Photo: still from the video

Remove the seeds from the pepper and chop it. Then, chop the onion and garlic. Put all the ingredients in a deep bowl or blender.

Pepper and cucumbers. Photo: still from the video

Add salt, vinegar, water, and a little olive oil. If the bread slices are very dry, soak them in a little water beforehand. Blend everything together until it is completely homogeneous.

Vegetables in the blender. Photo: still from the video

Taste and add more salt or vinegar if necessary. Pour into a bowl, cover and put in the fridge for at least 2 hours to cool well.

Ready-made gazpacho. Photo: still from the video

Garnish with chopped vegetables, chili, croutons, and a few drops of olive oil before serving. Serve well chilled. Enjoy!

