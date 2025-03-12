Finnish beetroot and herring salad — better than fur coat and vinaigrette

Finnish salad. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

If you like herring under fur coats or vinaigrette, this Finnish salad will become your new favorite dish. The combination of beetroot, herring, and spicy apple makes it incredibly tasty, and it cooks even faster.

The recipe was published by Gospodynka.

You will need:

herring — 1 pc;

boiled potatoes — 3 pcs;

boiled carrots — 2 pcs;

boiled beetroot — 2 pcs;

boiled eggs — 4 pcs;

salted cucumber — 1 pc;

sweet and sour apple — 1 pc;

onion — 1-2 pcs;

salt, pepper — to taste;

mayonnaise — about 100 g.

Method of cooking

Peel the herring from the bones, cut into cubes, and place in a salad bowl.

Cut herring. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Cut the boiled potatoes, carrots, and beetroot into the same cubes.

Cooking the salad. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Add the cut eggs, pickled cucumber, and apple.

Adding beetroot. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Grind the onion, mix with the other ingredients, fill with mayonnaise, salt, and pepper to taste. Garnish with herbs before serving.

Ready salad. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

As a reminder, earlier, we told you about Picnic Salad with simple ingredients and simple effort, which you can do in 5 minutes.