Picnic salad in 5 minutes — Crispy Chinese cabbage and tender ham

Easy recipe to make Chinese cabbage salad in 5 minutes
Light, crisp and incredibly tasty, Picnic Salad is a real find for any occasion. Just a few minutes, simple ingredients and minimal effort — and you'll have a wonderful dish on your table that everyone will love.
Ingredients:
- Chinese cabbage — 300 g;
- bell pepper — 1 pc;
- ham — 200 g;
- canned corn — 1 can;
- green onions — 1 bunch;
- sour cream or mayonnaise — 2 tbsp (to taste);
- salt — to taste;
- ground black pepper — optional.
How to make the Picnic salad
Cut the Chinese cabbage into thin strips, peel the seeds from the bell pepper and cut into strips.
Cut the ham into strips or cubes, finely chop the green onions.
In a large bowl, combine all the prepared ingredients, add the canned corn, and season with sour cream or mayonnaise, salt to taste, and ground black pepper to taste.
Mix well, place in a salad bowl and serve immediately.
