Picnic salad in 5 minutes — Crispy Chinese cabbage and tender ham

11 March 2025 12:11
Maryna Evtiagina - editor
Picnic salad. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua
Light, crisp and incredibly tasty, Picnic Salad is a real find for any occasion. Just a few minutes, simple ingredients and minimal effort — and you'll have a wonderful dish on your table that everyone will love.

Recipe published by Smachnenke.

Ingredients:

  • Chinese cabbage — 300 g;
  • bell pepper — 1 pc;
  • ham — 200 g;
  • canned corn — 1 can;
  • green onions — 1 bunch;
  • sour cream or mayonnaise — 2 tbsp (to taste);
  • salt — to taste;
  • ground black pepper — optional.

How to make the Picnic salad

Cut the Chinese cabbage into thin strips, peel the seeds from the bell pepper and cut into strips.

швидкий салат з пекінською капустою та шинкою
Chinese cabbage. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Cut the ham into strips or cubes, finely chop the green onions. 

простий салат з пекінською капустою та шинкою
Bell pepper. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

In a large bowl, combine all the prepared ingredients, add the canned corn, and season with sour cream or mayonnaise, salt to taste, and ground black pepper to taste. 

салат з пекінською капустою та шинкою
Cooking the salad. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Mix well, place in a salad bowl and serve immediately.

салат з пекінською капустою
Ready-to-eat salad. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

