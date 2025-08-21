Easy avocado and vegetable salad recipe you’ll crave

Avocado salad. Photo: Screenshot from video

From the first spoonful, the avocado and vegetable salad captivates with its freshness and delicate texture. The creamy avocado complements the crisp vegetables, creating a balanced flavor and nutritional profile. This salad is easy to prepare and perfect for a quick snack or full meal. It always disappears from the table first!

You will need:

tomatoes — 3 pcs;

cucumbers — 3 pcs;

red onion — 1 pc;

cilantro — a small bunch;

avocado — 2 pcs;

lime or lemon juice — 1 tbsp;

vegetable oil — 1-2 tbsp;

salt — to your taste;

ground black pepper — to your taste.

Step-by-step guide

Cut tomatoes into medium cubes or slices, and the cucumbers cut into cubes or half rings.

Tomatoes and cucumbers. Photo: still from the video

Slice the red onion into thin half-rings. If desired, remove the sharpness by covering the onion with cold water for a few minutes. Then, add the onion without the liquid.

Avocado and onion. Photo: still from the video

Finely chop the cilantro. Cut the avocado in half, remove the pit, peel it, and cut it into cubes.

Avocado and lemon juice. Photo: still from the video

In a large bowl, add the tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, cilantro, and avocado. Add lime or lemon juice, oil, salt, and pepper. Mix well and serve. Enjoy!

