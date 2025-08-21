Easy avocado and vegetable salad recipe you’ll crave

Healthy and delicious — avocado veggie salad in minutes
From the first spoonful, the avocado and vegetable salad captivates with its freshness and delicate texture. The creamy avocado complements the crisp vegetables, creating a balanced flavor and nutritional profile. This salad is easy to prepare and perfect for a quick snack or full meal. It always disappears from the table first!
The recipe was published on the YouTube channel Alina FooDee.
You will need:
- tomatoes — 3 pcs;
- cucumbers — 3 pcs;
- red onion — 1 pc;
- cilantro — a small bunch;
- avocado — 2 pcs;
- lime or lemon juice — 1 tbsp;
- vegetable oil — 1-2 tbsp;
- salt — to your taste;
- ground black pepper — to your taste.
Step-by-step guide
Cut tomatoes into medium cubes or slices, and the cucumbers cut into cubes or half rings.
Slice the red onion into thin half-rings. If desired, remove the sharpness by covering the onion with cold water for a few minutes. Then, add the onion without the liquid.
Finely chop the cilantro. Cut the avocado in half, remove the pit, peel it, and cut it into cubes.
In a large bowl, add the tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, cilantro, and avocado. Add lime or lemon juice, oil, salt, and pepper. Mix well and serve. Enjoy!
Read more:
Caesar salad — the classic recipe with all the secrets
Georgian Salad — the new summer snack recipe
Delicious salad in 2 minutes — a universal recipe-find
Read Novyny.LIVE!