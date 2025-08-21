Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Healthy and delicious — avocado veggie salad in minutes

21 August 2025 17:51
Julia Shcherbak - editor
Easy avocado and vegetable salad recipe you’ll crave
Avocado salad. Photo: Screenshot from video
Julia Shcherbak - editor

From the first spoonful, the avocado and vegetable salad captivates with its freshness and delicate texture. The creamy avocado complements the crisp vegetables, creating a balanced flavor and nutritional profile. This salad is easy to prepare and perfect for a quick snack or full meal. It always disappears from the table first!

The recipe was published on the YouTube channel Alina FooDee.

You will need:

  • tomatoes — 3 pcs;
  • cucumbers — 3 pcs;
  • red onion — 1 pc;
  • cilantro — a small bunch;
  • avocado — 2 pcs;
  • lime or lemon juice — 1 tbsp;
  • vegetable oil — 1-2 tbsp;
  • salt — to your taste;
  • ground black pepper — to your taste.

Step-by-step guide

Cut tomatoes into medium cubes or slices, and the cucumbers cut into cubes or half rings.

avocado veggie salad
Tomatoes and cucumbers. Photo: still from the video

Slice the red onion into thin half-rings. If desired, remove the sharpness by covering the onion with cold water for a few minutes. Then, add the onion without the liquid.

avocado veggie salad
Avocado and onion. Photo: still from the video

Finely chop the cilantro. Cut the avocado in half, remove the pit, peel it, and cut it into cubes.

avocado veggie salad
Avocado and lemon juice. Photo: still from the video

In a large bowl, add the tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, cilantro, and avocado. Add lime or lemon juice, oil, salt, and pepper. Mix well and serve. Enjoy!

