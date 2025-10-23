Easy brownie recipe without chocolate or eggs — recipe with photos

Homemade brownies. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

This brownie is a miracle made from scratch. It requires no chocolate, eggs, or other expensive ingredients — just semolina, cocoa, and a little imagination. The result is impressive: a delicate texture and rich aroma reminiscent of a real chocolate dessert. You can make it even when your fridge is empty.

The recipe was published by Smakuiemo.

Advertisement

You will need:

1 cup semolina

1 cup cherry juice

1 cup sugar (use less if the juice is sweet)

1 cup all-purpose flour

3 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

½ cup vegetable oil

2 teaspoons baking powder (or 1 teaspoon baking soda mixed with vinegar)

A pinch of salt

Optional: cherries, currants, raisins, or chopped nuts

Step-by-step guide

In a bowl, mix the semolina, sugar, and cherry juice. Stir, then let sit for a few minutes to allow the semolina to swell. This will make the dough tender and soft. Then, stir in the oil, salt, baking powder, and vanilla sugar.

Cherry juice and semolina. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

Sift the flour and cocoa powder together. Gradually add the mixture to the dough, stirring until smooth. If desired, add cherries, raisins, or nuts.

Preparing the dough. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

Pour the batter into a greased baking pan and bake at 350 °F (ca. 180 °C) until done. The brownies should be slightly moist inside for an especially juicy texture.

There are two options for the glaze:

Combine sour cream, sugar, cocoa, and a little butter over low heat until smooth;

Or, replace the sour cream with water or juice and the butter with vegetable oil.

Chocolate dough. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

Pour the glaze over the warm cake, allow to set, and cut into portions.

Ready-made brownie. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

Delicate, fragrant, and very chocolatey — even though it contains neither chocolate nor eggs.

Read more:

Perfect chocolate cake without eggs — 10 minutes recipe

Chocolate "Eskimo" cake — simple, elegant, and irresistible