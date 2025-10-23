Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Food How to make the easiest chocolate-free brownie ever

How to make the easiest chocolate-free brownie ever

Publication time 23 October 2025 20:03
Updated 20:07
Easy brownie recipe without chocolate or eggs — recipe with photos
Homemade brownies. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

This brownie is a miracle made from scratch. It requires no chocolate, eggs, or other expensive ingredients — just semolina, cocoa, and a little imagination. The result is impressive: a delicate texture and rich aroma reminiscent of a real chocolate dessert. You can make it even when your fridge is empty.

The recipe was published by Smakuiemo

You will need:

  • 1 cup semolina
  • 1 cup cherry juice
  • 1 cup sugar (use less if the juice is sweet)
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 3 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder
  • ½ cup vegetable oil
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder (or 1 teaspoon baking soda mixed with vinegar)
  • A pinch of salt
  • Optional: cherries, currants, raisins, or chopped nuts

Step-by-step guide

In a bowl, mix the semolina, sugar, and cherry juice. Stir, then let sit for a few minutes to allow the semolina to swell. This will make the dough tender and soft. Then, stir in the oil, salt, baking powder, and vanilla sugar.

Easy Brownie recipe without chocolate or eggs — recipe with photos
Cherry juice and semolina. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

Sift the flour and cocoa powder together. Gradually add the mixture to the dough, stirring until smooth. If desired, add cherries, raisins, or nuts.

Easy Brownie recipe without chocolate or eggs — recipe with photos
Preparing the dough. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

Pour the batter into a greased baking pan and bake at 350 °F (ca. 180 °C) until done. The brownies should be slightly moist inside for an especially juicy texture.

There are two options for the glaze:

  • Combine sour cream, sugar, cocoa, and a little butter over low heat until smooth;
  • Or, replace the sour cream with water or juice and the butter with vegetable oil.
Easy Brownie recipe without chocolate or eggs — recipe with photos
Chocolate dough. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

Pour the glaze over the warm cake, allow to set, and cut into portions.

Easy Brownie recipe without chocolate or eggs — recipe with photos
Ready-made brownie. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

Delicate, fragrant, and very chocolatey — even though it contains neither chocolate nor eggs.

Julia Shcherbak - editor
Author
Julia Shcherbak
