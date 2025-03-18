Potato and Mushroom Bake with Veggies Recipe

Potato Mushroom Bake. Photo: ua.depositphotos.com

If you're fasting or on a diet, you can still eat delicious and varied meals without meat, dairy or eggs. Baked Potato and Mushroom Casserole is just such a rich and tasty dish that deserves a place on your table.

UNIAN shares a recipe for a hearty and completely meatless meal that you can eat every day.

Ingredients:

Potatoes — 1.5 kg;

Mushrooms — 200 g;

Frozen vegetable mix — 200 g;

Onion — 1 pc;

Carrots — 1 pc;

Garlic — 2 cloves;

Sunflower oil — 4 tbsp;

Greens to taste;

Salt, pepper, spices to taste.

How to cook Baked Potato and Mushroom Casserole

Peel, chop and boil the potatoes until tender. Mash them with a little water.

Mashing potatoes. Photo from open sources

Fry the onion, garlic, carrots, mushrooms and vegetable mix in a frying pan until golden brown (choose the vegetables at your discretion).

Frying onions and carrots. Photo from open sources

Grease a baking dish with vegetable oil and put half of the mashed potatoes. Then spread the fried vegetables with mushrooms evenly and add the other half of the mashed potatoes.

Ready to eat dish. Photo from open sources

Bake for 30 minutes at 180° until the casserole is golden brown. Enjoy!

