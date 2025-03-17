5 simple lean salads for every day — easy and healthy recipes

Vegetable salad. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Lean salads can be not only healthy but also delicious. We've put together 5 simple recipes to help you diversify your daily diet and keep fit.

The recipes were published by Smachnenke.

No. 1. Quinoa and avocado salad

You will need:

quinoa — 100 g

avocado — 1 pc;

spinach — 50 g

cherry tomatoes — 100 g;

lemon juice — 1 tbsp;

olive oil — 2 tbsp;

salt — to taste.

How to cook

Boil the quinoa until tender and cool. Peel the avocado and cut it into cubes. Cut the cherry tomatoes in half. Combine all ingredients in a salad bowl, and add spinach. Season with lemon juice, olive oil, and salt. Mix and serve.

No. 2. Beetroot salad with apples and nuts

You will need:

beetroot — 2 pcs;

apple — 1 pc;

walnuts — 30 g;

balsamic vinegar — 1 tbsp;

salt — to taste.

How to cook

Grate the boiled beetroot on a coarse grater. Core the apple and cut it into thin strips. Chop the nuts. Mix all the ingredients, season with balsamic vinegar and salt. Let the salad stand for a while before serving.

No. 3. Carrot and celery salad

You will need:

carrot — 2 pcs;

celery — 1 stalk;

green onion — 20 g;

natural yoghurt — 3 tbsp;

lemon juice — 1 tsp;

mustard oil — 1 tsp;

salt — to taste.

How to cook

Grate the carrot, cut the celery into thin strips, and chop the green onion. Mix everything, add natural yogurt, lemon juice, and mustard oil. Season with salt and mix thoroughly. Serve immediately after cooking.

No. 4. Salad with beans and vegetables

You will need:

tinned white beans — 200 g

bell pepper (red) — 1 pc;

cucumbers — 2 pcs;

herbs (parsley, dill) — 30 g

olive oil — 2 tbsp;

lemon juice — 1 tbsp;

salt — to taste.

How to cook

Drain the beans and rinse them under running water. Dice the bell pepper and cucumbers. Chop the herbs. Mix all the ingredients, season with olive oil, lemon juice, and salt. The salad is ready to serve.

No. 5. Warm salad with lentils

You will need:

lentils (green or brown) — 150 g

onion — 1 pc;

carrot — 1 pc;

spinach — 50 g

pumpkin seeds — 30 g;

soy sauce — 2 tbsp;

olive oil — 1 tbsp.

How to cook

Boil the lentils until tender. Dice the onion and grate the carrots. Fry in olive oil until soft. Add lentils and spinach, stir, and heat for another 2 minutes. Season with soy sauce and sprinkle with pumpkin seeds before serving. The warm, hearty, and healthy salad is ready.

