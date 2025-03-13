Salad Good evening with 400 g of chicken liver — recipe with photos

Salad "Good evening". Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

The salad "Good Evening" is a perfect combination of tender chicken liver, juicy fried meat, and egg pancakes. It’s easy to cook, and the taste is captivating from the first spoonful!

The recipe was published by Gospodynka.

You will need:

onion — 1 pc;

carrots — 1 pc;

eggs — 3 pcs;

boiled chicken liver — 400 g;

salt, black pepper — to taste;

mayonnaise — 3-4 tbsp;

green onions — for garnishing.

Method of cooking

Chop the onion finely, fry in heated vegetable oil until transparent. Add grated carrots and fry for another 2-3 minutes.

Carrots and onions. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Beat the eggs with a pinch of salt. Fry 3 egg pancakes in a frying pan with oil until golden brown.

Fried omelette. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Cool, make a roll, and cut into thin strips.

Salad cooking. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Boil the chicken liver, cut into strips, and put into a salad bowl. Add fried vegetables, sliced egg pancakes, salt and pepper, and season with mayonnaise.

Adding mayonnaise. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Garnish with chopped green onions before serving.

We invite you to check out our selection of simple and delicious salads

The Picnic Salad with simple ingredients and simple effort, which you can do in 5 minutes.

And the salad, which is proof that herring under fur coat remains in the past.