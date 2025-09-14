Lightness dessert with apples and chocolate — a quick low-calorie recipe

“Lightness” dessert with 2 ingredients — fine even late at night
The "Lightness" dessert with apples and dark chocolate wins over with its simplicity and delicate taste. Just two ingredients and a few minutes of preparation — and you have a healthy treat that can be enjoyed even before bedtime.
You will need:
- peeled apples — 650 g
- lemon juice — 20 ml
For the dessert:
- apple puree — 550 g
- dark chocolate (65%) — 300 g
Method of preparation
Peel the apples, remove the cores, and cut into pieces. Place them in a saucepan, add lemon juice and, if desired, a little sugar. Simmer over low heat for 10–15 minutes until the apples become soft. Blend with a blender until smooth and let it cool.
Break the chocolate into pieces and melt it in a water bath or microwave, stirring constantly to prevent burning. In a bowl, combine the warm apple puree with the melted chocolate and mix until smooth. Transfer the mixture into a parchment-lined mold (24×14 cm) and smooth the surface with a spatula.
Refrigerate for at least 4 hours, preferably overnight, to let the dessert fully set. Before serving, remove from the mold and cut into portions. This dessert turns out light, delicate, and at the same time healthy — you can enjoy it even late in the evening.
