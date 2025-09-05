Water pancakes — a simple breakfast recipe

Water pancakes — requires 2 eggs and 250 g of flour
Tender and flavorful water pancakes — a perfect option for a quick breakfast. They turn out thin, soft, and versatile, suitable for both sweet toppings and hearty fillings.
Recipe published by Smakuiemo.
You will need:
- water — 500 ml;
- flour — 250 g;
- sugar — 3 tbsp;
- eggs — 2;
- sunflower oil — 2 tbsp;
- vanilla sugar — 10 g;
- salt — a pinch.
Method of preparation:
In a deep bowl, whisk the eggs with sugar, vanilla sugar, and salt until light and frothy. Pour in room-temperature water and mix thoroughly.
Add the sifted flour in small portions, whisking to make the batter smooth and lump-free. Finally, pour in the sunflower oil and mix again. The batter should be thin, similar to light cream. If it’s too thick, add a little water; if too thin, sprinkle in some flour.
Preheat the pan and grease it with oil only before the first pancake. Pour a small ladle of batter and spread it evenly by tilting the pan. Cook over medium heat until golden, then carefully flip and brown the other side.
Stack the finished pancakes on a plate and cover with a towel to keep them soft and warm. Serve with honey, sour cream, jam, or any favorite filling.
Read more:
The Shakshuka — breakfast you’ll want to eat every day
Peach Paradise Pie recipe — the dessert everyone will love
Cupcake in a cup in 10 minutes — a quick festive dessert