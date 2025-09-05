Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayHomePsychology 2025SportHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateFoodCelebrityArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesFashionAutomotiveWarPsychologyTravelHoroscopeEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashionTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main arrow Food arrow Water pancakes — requires 2 eggs and 250 g of flour arrow

Water pancakes — requires 2 eggs and 250 g of flour

8 September 2025 18:36
Julia Shcherbak - editor
Water pancakes — a simple breakfast recipe
Pancakes with jam. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua
Julia Shcherbak - editor

Tender and flavorful water pancakes — a perfect option for a quick breakfast. They turn out thin, soft, and versatile, suitable for both sweet toppings and hearty fillings.

Recipe published by Smakuiemo.

Advertisement

You will need:

  • water — 500 ml;
  • flour — 250 g;
  • sugar — 3 tbsp;
  • eggs — 2;
  • sunflower oil — 2 tbsp;
  • vanilla sugar — 10 g;
  • salt — a pinch.

Method of preparation:

In a deep bowl, whisk the eggs with sugar, vanilla sugar, and salt until light and frothy. Pour in room-temperature water and mix thoroughly.

pancakes made with water
Preparing the batter. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

Add the sifted flour in small portions, whisking to make the batter smooth and lump-free. Finally, pour in the sunflower oil and mix again. The batter should be thin, similar to light cream. If it’s too thick, add a little water; if too thin, sprinkle in some flour.

how to make pancakes with water
Cooking the pancakes. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

Preheat the pan and grease it with oil only before the first pancake. Pour a small ladle of batter and spread it evenly by tilting the pan. Cook over medium heat until golden, then carefully flip and brown the other side.

recipe for pancakes made with water
Finished pancakes. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

Stack the finished pancakes on a plate and cover with a towel to keep them soft and warm. Serve with honey, sour cream, jam, or any favorite filling.

Read more:

The Shakshuka — breakfast you’ll want to eat every day

Peach Paradise Pie recipe — the dessert everyone will love

Cupcake in a cup in 10 minutes — a quick festive dessert

breakfast recipe варення breakfast ideas pancakes
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information