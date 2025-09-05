Water pancakes — a simple breakfast recipe

Pancakes with jam. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

Tender and flavorful water pancakes — a perfect option for a quick breakfast. They turn out thin, soft, and versatile, suitable for both sweet toppings and hearty fillings.

Recipe published by Smakuiemo.

Advertisement

You will need:

water — 500 ml;

flour — 250 g;

sugar — 3 tbsp;

eggs — 2;

sunflower oil — 2 tbsp;

vanilla sugar — 10 g;

salt — a pinch.

Method of preparation:

In a deep bowl, whisk the eggs with sugar, vanilla sugar, and salt until light and frothy. Pour in room-temperature water and mix thoroughly.

Preparing the batter. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

Add the sifted flour in small portions, whisking to make the batter smooth and lump-free. Finally, pour in the sunflower oil and mix again. The batter should be thin, similar to light cream. If it’s too thick, add a little water; if too thin, sprinkle in some flour.

Cooking the pancakes. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

Preheat the pan and grease it with oil only before the first pancake. Pour a small ladle of batter and spread it evenly by tilting the pan. Cook over medium heat until golden, then carefully flip and brown the other side.

Finished pancakes. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

Stack the finished pancakes on a plate and cover with a towel to keep them soft and warm. Serve with honey, sour cream, jam, or any favorite filling.

Read more:

The Shakshuka — breakfast you’ll want to eat every day

Peach Paradise Pie recipe — the dessert everyone will love

Cupcake in a cup in 10 minutes — a quick festive dessert