Peach Paradise Pie recipe that always turns out perfect

Peach Paradise Pie. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

The Peach Paradise Pie is a delicate, homemade pastry filled with flavorful peaches that will captivate you from the first bite. Its simple recipe allows even beginners to prepare it perfectly every time. This pie is sure to become a family favorite.

The recipe was published by Gospodynka.

You will need:

3 large eggs

Pinch of salt

Vanilla extract, to taste (about 1 tsp recommended)

¾ cup (160 g) granulated sugar

¼ cup (60 ml) vegetable oil

¼ cup (60 ml) milk

2 ½ cups (300 g) all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon (12 g) baking powder

3–4 fresh peaches, sliced

1 tablespoon granulated sugar, for topping

Step-by-step guide

Beat the eggs with a pinch of salt, vanilla, and sugar until the mixture is light and fluffy. Add the oil and milk and mix well. Sift the flour and baking powder together, then add them to the dough. Knead until smooth.

Dough and peaches. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Dice some peaches and add them to the dough. Grease a 26-cm baking dish with soft butter, then put the dough in it.

Peaches and dough. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Cut the remaining peaches into half-rings and arrange them on top. Sprinkle with sugar.

The ready-to-eat pie. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Bake the cake at 347 °F (175 °C) for 30–35 minutes, or until golden brown. Thanks to the peaches, the finished cake is tender, flavorful, and very juicy. Enjoy!

