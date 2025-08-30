Cup dessert in 10 minutes — recipe of quick dessert with cookies

Cake served in a glass. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

The 10-minute cup cake is a dessert that looks festive but comes together surprisingly quickly. Delicate pineapple cream pairs perfectly with a crunchy cookie and chocolate crumble, while banana adds a touch of freshness. This dessert is a wonderful idea for unexpected guests or a quick sweet treat with tea.

The recipe was published by Gospodynka.

You will need:

Cookies — 150 g

Shredded coconut — 30 g

White chocolate — 80 g

Orange juice — from 1 orange

For the cream:

Canned pineapple — 150 g

Egg yolks — 2

Vanilla sugar — 1 tsp

Cornstarch — 30 g

Lemon juice — from 1 lemon

Condensed milk — 50 g

Whipped cream — 80 g

Additional:

Banana — 1

Cinnamon or cocoa powder — for decoration

Method of Preparation

Crush the cookies in a blender until fine crumbs form, then mix them with the shredded coconut. Melt the white chocolate and immediately fold it into the cookie mixture along with the orange juice. Spread the mixture as the first layer into serving glasses.

Crushed cookies. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Blend the pineapple until smooth, then add the egg yolks, vanilla sugar, and cornstarch. Heat the mixture over the stove, stirring constantly, until it thickens.

Cake cream. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Transfer the mixture to a bowl, cover with plastic wrap, and let it cool. Whip the lemon juice together with the condensed milk, then add the whipped cream and beat again until fluffy. Combine this mixture with the cooled custard and gently fold together.

Ready dessert. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Transfer the cream into a piping bag and fill the glasses over the cookie layer. Add banana slices, then add another layer of crumbs and cream. To finish, sprinkle with cinnamon or cocoa powder. The dessert is ready to serve immediately.

