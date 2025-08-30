Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayHomePsychology 2025SportHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateFoodCelebrityArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesFashionAutomotiveWarPsychologyTravelHoroscopeEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashionTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main arrow Food arrow Cupcake in a cup in 10 minutes — a quick festive dessert arrow

Cupcake in a cup in 10 minutes — a quick festive dessert

1 September 2025 17:14
Julia Shcherbak - editor
Cup dessert in 10 minutes — recipe of quick dessert with cookies
Cake served in a glass. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua
Julia Shcherbak - editor

The 10-minute cup cake is a dessert that looks festive but comes together surprisingly quickly. Delicate pineapple cream pairs perfectly with a crunchy cookie and chocolate crumble, while banana adds a touch of freshness. This dessert is a wonderful idea for unexpected guests or a quick sweet treat with tea.

The recipe was published by Gospodynka.

Advertisement

You will need:

  • Cookies — 150 g
  • Shredded coconut — 30 g
  • White chocolate — 80 g
  • Orange juice — from 1 orange

For the cream:

  • Canned pineapple — 150 g
  • Egg yolks — 2
  • Vanilla sugar — 1 tsp
  • Cornstarch — 30 g
  • Lemon juice — from 1 lemon
  • Condensed milk — 50 g
  • Whipped cream — 80 g

Additional:

  • Banana — 1
  • Cinnamon or cocoa powder — for decoration

 Method of Preparation

Crush the cookies in a blender until fine crumbs form, then mix them with the shredded coconut. Melt the white chocolate and immediately fold it into the cookie mixture along with the orange juice. Spread the mixture as the first layer into serving glasses.

no-bake cake
Crushed cookies. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Blend the pineapple until smooth, then add the egg yolks, vanilla sugar, and cornstarch. Heat the mixture over the stove, stirring constantly, until it thickens.

cake cream recipe
Cake cream. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Transfer the mixture to a bowl, cover with plastic wrap, and let it cool. Whip the lemon juice together with the condensed milk, then add the whipped cream and beat again until fluffy. Combine this mixture with the cooled custard and gently fold together.

no-bake cake recipe in 10 minutes
Ready dessert. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Transfer the cream into a piping bag and fill the glasses over the cookie layer. Add banana slices, then add another layer of crumbs and cream. To finish, sprinkle with cinnamon or cocoa powder. The dessert is ready to serve immediately.

Read more:

Dessert "Italy" — quick no-bake treat with lemon aroma

Chocolate "Eskimo" cake — simple, elegant, and irresistible

Perfect breakfast hotcakes using 200 g sour cream

dessert cake recipe печиво Cake cream no bake
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information