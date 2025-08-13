Fluffy pancakes and sour cream — the perfect breakfast

Cakes with sour cream. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Hot breakfast cakes are the ideal way to start the day for those who love homemade pastries without the hassle. They come out thin, fluffy, with a delicate sour cream aroma and a golden crust. The secret is in the simple dough and quick preparation: just a few minutes and you have warm cakes on the table, begging to be eaten with tea, coffee, or a glass of milk.

The recipe was published by Smachnenke.

You'll need:

sour cream — 250 g;

eggs — 2 pcs.;

sugar — 1 tbsp. l.;

salt — 0.5 tsp. l.;

water — 2 tbsp. l.;

baking powder or soda — 1.5 tsp. l.;

flour — 350–400 g.

How to cook

In a bowl, beat the eggs with sugar and salt. Add sour cream and water, mix until smooth. Mix the flour with baking powder, sift, and gradually add to the liquid mass, kneading a soft, slightly sticky dough. Knead briefly — a few minutes with a spoon. Cover and leave for 20 minutes.

Cooking the dough. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Sprinkle the table with flour, knead the dough, form a "sausage," and cut into pieces. Form each into a ball and roll out a thin cake with a diameter of about a plate and a thickness of 2–3 mm.

The ready-made dish. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Fry in a hot, dry frying pan for 1–2 minutes on each side until golden brown. Immediately brush the hot cakes with sour cream to make them even softer and more aromatic. Serve hot.

