Perfect breakfast hotcakes using 200 g sour cream

13 August 2025 08:38
Julia Shcherbak - editor
Fluffy pancakes and sour cream — the perfect breakfast
Cakes with sour cream. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua
Julia Shcherbak - editor

Hot breakfast cakes are the ideal way to start the day for those who love homemade pastries without the hassle. They come out thin, fluffy, with a delicate sour cream aroma and a golden crust. The secret is in the simple dough and quick preparation: just a few minutes and you have warm cakes on the table, begging to be eaten with tea, coffee, or a glass of milk.

The recipe was published by Smachnenke.

You'll need:

  • sour cream — 250 g;
  • eggs — 2 pcs.;
  • sugar — 1 tbsp. l.;
  • salt — 0.5 tsp. l.;
  • water — 2 tbsp. l.;
  • baking powder or soda — 1.5 tsp. l.;
  • flour — 350–400 g.

How to cook

In a bowl, beat the eggs with sugar and salt. Add sour cream and water, mix until smooth. Mix the flour with baking powder, sift, and gradually add to the liquid mass, kneading a soft, slightly sticky dough. Knead briefly — a few minutes with a spoon. Cover and leave for 20 minutes.

what to cook for breakfast
Cooking the dough. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Sprinkle the table with flour, knead the dough, form a "sausage," and cut into pieces. Form each into a ball and roll out a thin cake with a diameter of about a plate and a thickness of 2–3 mm.

breakfast cake recipe
The ready-made dish. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Fry in a hot, dry frying pan for 1–2 minutes on each side until golden brown. Immediately brush the hot cakes with sour cream to make them even softer and more aromatic. Serve hot.

Read also:

Overnight oats — Lazy breakfast in a jar

Cottage cheesecake recipe — Perfect for breakfast

The easiest breakfast recipe — Cottage cheese muffins

Secret Recipe for Oatmeal Granola — Breakfast is ready in 3 min

