The 15-minute no-bake cake that steals the show

29 August 2025 15:23
Julia Shcherbak - editor
No oven, no stress: creamy dessert with crunchy cookies you’ll love
No-bake cake. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua
Julia Shcherbak - editor

 This no-bake cake takes just 15 minutes to prepare and tastes so good that it can easily outshine even classic desserts. The delicate yogurt and white chocolate cream combined with the cookie base create the perfect dessert for tea. Try it and see how you fall in love with its taste from the first bite.

The recipe was published by Gospodynka.

You will need:

  • 1 ½ cups crushed biscuits or Graham crackers (about 5 ½ oz / 160 g)
  • 4 tbsp melted butter
  • 2 tbsp milk

For the cream:

  • 2 cups milk
  • 2 tbsp sugar
  • 4 tbsp cornstarch
  • 2 ½ tsp vanilla sugar (or 2 ½ tsp sugar + a few drops of vanilla extract)
  • 4 tbsp Greek yogurt
  • 2 oz white chocolate (about ⅓ cup, chopped)

Step-by-step guide

Grind the biscuits in a blender until they are crumbly. Add the melted butter and milk and mix by hand. Place most of the mixture into a 20 cm split mold on a flat plate and press it firmly to the bottom.

creamy dessert with crunchy cookies you’ll love
Preparing the cake. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Pour the milk into a heavy-bottomed saucepan. Add the sugar and starch, and mix well. Place the saucepan over medium heat and stir constantly until the mixture thickens. Remove from heat and add vanilla sugar, yogurt, and white chocolate pieces. Stir with a spatula until smooth, then pour the mixture into a mold.

creamy dessert with crunchy cookies you’ll love
Cream for the cake. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Sprinkle the remaining cookie crumbs on top of the cake and put in the fridge for at least four hours. Once cooled, the dessert is ready to serve.

creamy dessert with crunchy cookies you’ll love
The finished dessert. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

A delicate, airy and delicious no-bake cake is sure to become a favorite of even the most demanding sweet tooth.

