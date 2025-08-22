Wake up to favor: easy Shakshuka recipe for busy mornings

Shakshuka in a pan. Photo: screenshot YouTube @lybumivska-kyhnya

Shakshuka is an appetizing dish that combines bright vegetables and delicate eggs. It tastes great for breakfast and provides energy for the whole day. This recipe will help you quickly prepare a flavorful, satisfying breakfast that the entire family will love.

The recipe was published on the YouTube channel Lyubimivska Kitchen.

You will need:

tomatoes — 2 pcs;

bell pepper — 1 pc;

onion — 1 pc;

garlic — 2 cloves;

tomato sauce — 2 tbsp;

eggs — 4 pcs;

salt and spices — to your taste;

sunflower oil — for frying.

Step-by-step guide

Dice tomatoes, bell peppers, and onions. Place the vegetables in a frying pan with a little oil and add salt and spices. Cover and cook over medium heat until soft, stirring occasionally.

Tomatoes and onions. Photo: still from the video

Add the chopped garlic and tomato sauce, mix thoroughly to combine the ingredients into a homogeneous, flavorful base. Simmer for a few more minutes.

Eggs and vegetables. Photo: still from the video

Beat the eggs into the cooked vegetables, add salt, cover, and cook for about six minutes, until the egg whites are set and the yolks are tender. Serve the dish hot with flavored bread or pita.

