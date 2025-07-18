No-bake strawberry and chocolate dessert – easy recipe

Strawberry and chocolate dessert. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

This dessert impresses with its tenderness, appearance, and flavor combination. A light strawberry layer, rich milk, aromatic coffee, and chocolate come together in perfect harmony in each bite. It's perfect for summer when you don't want to turn on the oven but still want to treat yourself and your guests to something delicious.

The recipe was published by Smachnenke.

You will need:

strawberries — 250 g;

sugar — 50 g;

agar-agar — 20 g;

milk — 1 liter;

instant coffee — 10 g;

sugar — 8 g;

vanilla essence — 4 ml;

warm water — 100 ml;

ice — 40 g;

milk — 50 ml;

dark chocolate — 100 g;

agar-agar — 12 g;

cocoa — 25 g;

sugar — 30 g;

milk — 200 ml.

How to make

Prepare a baking dish by placing fresh strawberries on the bottom. In a small saucepan, combine 50 grams of sugar and 20 grams of agar-agar. Pour in one liter of milk and mix well. Bring to a boil over medium heat, stirring constantly.

Strawberries and milk. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Cook for about 10 minutes, or until the mixture is slightly thickened. Carefully pour the mixture over the strawberries in the mold. Leave it to cool, then refrigerate for one hour to set.

Chocolate layer. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

To make the coffee layer, combine instant coffee, 8 grams of sugar, vanilla extract, and warm water in a separate bowl. Add ice and milk, then mix thoroughly. Stir in the chopped dark chocolate.

In another bowl, combine 12 g of agar-agar, cocoa, 30 g of sugar, and 200 ml of milk. Heat the mixture until the ingredients are completely dissolved, but do not boil it. Carefully pour the coffee-chocolate mixture into the warm agar mixture and stir until smooth.

Ready to eat dessert. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Brew the coffee-chocolate mixture for 20 minutes, then carefully pour it over the frozen strawberry layer. Refrigerate for another 30 minutes, or until completely set. Enjoy!

