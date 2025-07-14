Easy Chicken salad in 10 minutes — cucumber & pea recipe

Three-ingredient salad. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

This simple salad is a real surprise. With only three main ingredients and minimal effort, the result is so delicious that you'll want to make it again and again. The classic combination of light chicken, juicy cucumber, tender peas, and green onion is always appropriate.

The recipe was published by Smachnenke.

Advertisement

You will need:

chicken breast — 1 pc;

fresh cucumber — 1 pc;

green onion — to your taste;

canned peas — 1/2 cans;

mayonnaise — 2 tbsp;

salt, black pepper — to your taste.

How to cook

Boil the chicken breast in salted water until tender, cool and cut into cubes. Dice the cucumber as well.

Chicken and cucumbers. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Optionally, you can use pickled or fermented cucumber for a more savory flavor.

Peas and green onions. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

In a bowl, mix together the chicken, cucumber, canned peas, and chopped green onions. Then, add mayonnaise, salt, and pepper to taste. Mix well.

Ready-made salad. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

The salad is ready to serve immediately. It goes well with crusty bread or as a separate dish. Enjoy!

Also read:

Two win-win recipes for spring greens salads

Not a trivial spring greens salad in 5 minutes — hearty and tasty

Breakfast in 10 minutes — you need 2 potatoes and 100 g of bacon

5 Restaurant secrets to juicy fish with a crispy crust

Quick homemade breakfast pies — no mess, no stress