Autumn porridge — cozy, tasty breakfast

Autumn porridge — cozy, tasty breakfast

Publication time 24 September 2025 17:26
Millet porridge with pumpkin — the tastiest autumn breakfast
Pumpkin porridge. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Millet porridge with pumpkin is an old, yet often forgotten recipe. In autumn, it becomes a true comfort: hot, nourishing, and tender in taste. This breakfast provides energy and a cozy start to your day.

Recipe by Gospodynka.

Ingredients:

  • pumpkin — 250 g;
  • millet — 1 cup;
  • milk — 750 ml;
  • butter — 50 g;
  • salt, sugar — to taste

Preparation:
Peel and grate the pumpkin. Place it in a saucepan and add a small amount of water, just enough to cover the vegetables. Cook for about 10 minutes until soft, adding salt and sugar if desired.

pumpkin porridge
Pumpkin cooking in water. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Next, pour in the milk, add the rinsed millet, and stir thoroughly. Cover with a lid and cook over low heat until the grains are tender. You can adjust the porridge’s consistency, making it thicker or keeping it soft and creamy.

recipe for pumpkin porridge
The finished porridge. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Serve the porridge hot with a pat of butter. It turns out fragrant, creamy, and very nutritious — the perfect breakfast for chilly autumn mornings.

Julia Shcherbak - editor
Author
Julia Shcherbak
