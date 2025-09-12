Millet porridge with pumpkin — the tastiest autumn breakfast

Pumpkin porridge. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Millet porridge with pumpkin is an old, yet often forgotten recipe. In autumn, it becomes a true comfort: hot, nourishing, and tender in taste. This breakfast provides energy and a cozy start to your day.

Ingredients:

pumpkin — 250 g;

millet — 1 cup;

milk — 750 ml;

butter — 50 g;

salt, sugar — to taste

Preparation:

Peel and grate the pumpkin. Place it in a saucepan and add a small amount of water, just enough to cover the vegetables. Cook for about 10 minutes until soft, adding salt and sugar if desired.

Pumpkin cooking in water. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Next, pour in the milk, add the rinsed millet, and stir thoroughly. Cover with a lid and cook over low heat until the grains are tender. You can adjust the porridge’s consistency, making it thicker or keeping it soft and creamy.

The finished porridge. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Serve the porridge hot with a pat of butter. It turns out fragrant, creamy, and very nutritious — the perfect breakfast for chilly autumn mornings.

