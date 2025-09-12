Millet porridge with pumpkin — the tastiest autumn breakfast

Autumn porridge — cozy, tasty breakfast
Millet porridge with pumpkin is an old, yet often forgotten recipe. In autumn, it becomes a true comfort: hot, nourishing, and tender in taste. This breakfast provides energy and a cozy start to your day.
Recipe by Gospodynka.
Ingredients:
- pumpkin — 250 g;
- millet — 1 cup;
- milk — 750 ml;
- butter — 50 g;
- salt, sugar — to taste
Preparation:
Peel and grate the pumpkin. Place it in a saucepan and add a small amount of water, just enough to cover the vegetables. Cook for about 10 minutes until soft, adding salt and sugar if desired.
Next, pour in the milk, add the rinsed millet, and stir thoroughly. Cover with a lid and cook over low heat until the grains are tender. You can adjust the porridge’s consistency, making it thicker or keeping it soft and creamy.
Serve the porridge hot with a pat of butter. It turns out fragrant, creamy, and very nutritious — the perfect breakfast for chilly autumn mornings.
