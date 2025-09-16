Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Stuffed pumpkin with minced meat — a new quick dinner recipe

19 September 2025 15:08
Maryna Evtiagina - editor
Stuffed pumpkin with ground meat — a quick and hearty dinner recipe
Stuffed pumpkin. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua
Maryna Evtiagina - editor

If you’re looking for a light yet filling dinner, this stuffed pumpkin is a real find. The tender pumpkin flesh paired with flavorful spiced beef and melted cheese makes the dish both appetizing and satisfying. It’s easy to prepare, and the result will delight the whole family.

The recipe was published by Smakuiemo.

You will need:

  • pumpkins — 2 pieces, about 870 g each;
  • oil for greasing;
  • salt and black pepper — to taste;
  • vegetable oil — 1 tbsp;
  • onion — 1 piece;
  • garlic — 2 cloves;
  • ground beef — 600 g;
  • salt — 1 heaping tsp;
  • black pepper — 0.5 tsp;
  • paprika — 1 tsp;
  • basil — 1 tsp;
  • tomato paste — 1 tbsp;
  • chili flakes — optional;
  • grated Parmesan — 20 g, optional;
  • hard cheese — 70–100 g.

Preparation method:

Cut the pumpkins in half and remove the seeds and pulp.

how to cook pumpkin
Preparing the pumpkins. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

Brush the pumpkin flesh with oil, season with salt and pepper, and place cut-side up on a baking tray. Bake in the oven at 180 °C for about 25–30 minutes until tender.

stuffed pumpkin recipe
Minced meat and spices. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

Heat oil in a pan, sauté the chopped onion until translucent, add garlic, and cook for another minute.

cooking pumpkin
Baked pumpkins. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

 Add ground beef, salt, pepper, paprika, and basil.

recipe for pumpkin with minced meat
Grated cheese. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

Fry the meat until cooked, then add tomato paste and, if desired, chili flakes; mix well. You can also add a bit of grated Parmesan for a richer flavor.

baked pumpkin with minced meat and cheese
Finished dish. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

Fill the baked pumpkin with the prepared stuffing, sprinkle grated hard cheese on top, and return to the oven for another 10–15 minutes until the cheese melts and forms a golden crust. Serve hot, garnished with fresh herbs.

pumpkin dinner recipe Українська кухня minced meat
