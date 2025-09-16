Stuffed pumpkin with ground meat — a quick and hearty dinner recipe

Stuffed pumpkin. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

If you’re looking for a light yet filling dinner, this stuffed pumpkin is a real find. The tender pumpkin flesh paired with flavorful spiced beef and melted cheese makes the dish both appetizing and satisfying. It’s easy to prepare, and the result will delight the whole family.

The recipe was published by Smakuiemo.

You will need:

pumpkins — 2 pieces, about 870 g each;

oil for greasing;

salt and black pepper — to taste;

vegetable oil — 1 tbsp;

onion — 1 piece;

garlic — 2 cloves;

ground beef — 600 g;

salt — 1 heaping tsp;

black pepper — 0.5 tsp;

paprika — 1 tsp;

basil — 1 tsp;

tomato paste — 1 tbsp;

chili flakes — optional;

grated Parmesan — 20 g, optional;

hard cheese — 70–100 g.

Preparation method:

Cut the pumpkins in half and remove the seeds and pulp.

Preparing the pumpkins. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

Brush the pumpkin flesh with oil, season with salt and pepper, and place cut-side up on a baking tray. Bake in the oven at 180 °C for about 25–30 minutes until tender.

Minced meat and spices. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

Heat oil in a pan, sauté the chopped onion until translucent, add garlic, and cook for another minute.

Baked pumpkins. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

Add ground beef, salt, pepper, paprika, and basil.

Grated cheese. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

Fry the meat until cooked, then add tomato paste and, if desired, chili flakes; mix well. You can also add a bit of grated Parmesan for a richer flavor.

Finished dish. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

Fill the baked pumpkin with the prepared stuffing, sprinkle grated hard cheese on top, and return to the oven for another 10–15 minutes until the cheese melts and forms a golden crust. Serve hot, garnished with fresh herbs.

