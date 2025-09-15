Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyHomeAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateFoodHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesFashionWarWar economyShows and starsTravelMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashionTravel
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscope
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main arrow Food arrow New dinner dish instead of cutlets — you’ll need chicken + rice arrow

New dinner dish instead of cutlets — you’ll need chicken + rice

17 September 2025 16:27
Maryna Evtiagina - editor
Chicken and rice patties recipe — a simple way to make dinner
Rice and chicken. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua
Maryna Evtiagina - editor

If you’re tired of the usual cutlets and looking for a new dinner idea, this chicken and rice patties recipe is a real find. Juicy chicken combined with tender rice creates a unique texture and delightful flavor. These patties are simple to make and look very appetizing, just like a dish from a restaurant menu.

Recipe published by Gospodynka.

Advertisement

Ingredients:

  • rice — 100 g;
  • chicken — 500 g;
  • egg — 1;
  • flour — 2 tbsp;
  • salt — to taste;
  • spices — to taste;
  • oil — for frying.

 Preparation method:

First, cook the rice until fully done; it should be fluffy. While still warm, transfer the rice to a blender, add finely chopped chicken, and blend until smooth.

dinner recipe
Minced chicken and egg. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Next, transfer the mixture to a deep bowl, add salt, your favorite spices, the egg, and flour. Mix well until a soft dough for the patties forms.

recipe for cutlets with rice
Patties in the pan. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Heat a pan with a small amount of oil. Spoon the mixture into the pan, shaping it into neat patties. Fry on both sides until golden brown.

recipe for delicious cutlets with rice
Fried patties. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Serve the patties hot, accompanied by sour cream, fresh vegetables, or a light side dish. They turn out juicy, filling, and are perfect for a family dinner.

Read more:

Recipe for hake, pollock, or cod — Polish-style fish

Oven-baked chicken cutlets — juicy, flavorful & crispy

Just zucchini and eggs? Grandma's trick will wow you

dinner рис recipe chicken croquettes
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information