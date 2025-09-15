Chicken and rice patties recipe — a simple way to make dinner

New dinner dish instead of cutlets — you’ll need chicken + rice
If you’re tired of the usual cutlets and looking for a new dinner idea, this chicken and rice patties recipe is a real find. Juicy chicken combined with tender rice creates a unique texture and delightful flavor. These patties are simple to make and look very appetizing, just like a dish from a restaurant menu.
Recipe published by Gospodynka.
Ingredients:
- rice — 100 g;
- chicken — 500 g;
- egg — 1;
- flour — 2 tbsp;
- salt — to taste;
- spices — to taste;
- oil — for frying.
Preparation method:
First, cook the rice until fully done; it should be fluffy. While still warm, transfer the rice to a blender, add finely chopped chicken, and blend until smooth.
Next, transfer the mixture to a deep bowl, add salt, your favorite spices, the egg, and flour. Mix well until a soft dough for the patties forms.
Heat a pan with a small amount of oil. Spoon the mixture into the pan, shaping it into neat patties. Fry on both sides until golden brown.
Serve the patties hot, accompanied by sour cream, fresh vegetables, or a light side dish. They turn out juicy, filling, and are perfect for a family dinner.
Read more:
Recipe for hake, pollock, or cod — Polish-style fish
Oven-baked chicken cutlets — juicy, flavorful & crispy
Just zucchini and eggs? Grandma's trick will wow you