Chicken and rice patties recipe — a simple way to make dinner

Rice and chicken. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

If you’re tired of the usual cutlets and looking for a new dinner idea, this chicken and rice patties recipe is a real find. Juicy chicken combined with tender rice creates a unique texture and delightful flavor. These patties are simple to make and look very appetizing, just like a dish from a restaurant menu.

Recipe published by Gospodynka.

Ingredients:

rice — 100 g;

chicken — 500 g;

egg — 1;

flour — 2 tbsp;

salt — to taste;

spices — to taste;

oil — for frying.

Preparation method:

First, cook the rice until fully done; it should be fluffy. While still warm, transfer the rice to a blender, add finely chopped chicken, and blend until smooth.

Minced chicken and egg. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Next, transfer the mixture to a deep bowl, add salt, your favorite spices, the egg, and flour. Mix well until a soft dough for the patties forms.

Patties in the pan. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Heat a pan with a small amount of oil. Spoon the mixture into the pan, shaping it into neat patties. Fry on both sides until golden brown.

Fried patties. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Serve the patties hot, accompanied by sour cream, fresh vegetables, or a light side dish. They turn out juicy, filling, and are perfect for a family dinner.

