Oven-baked chicken cutlets — juicy, flavorful & crispy

8 August 2025 22:55
Maryna Evtiagina - editor
Healthy baked chicken cutlets with crispy crust — recipe with photos
Chicken cutlets. Photo: still from the video
Maryna Evtiagina - editor

These chicken cutlets are even better when cooked in the oven — they're juicy inside and crispy on top. Thanks to the butter and tender minced meat, the cutlets melt in your mouth and are easy to prepare. They're an ideal option for a hearty family dinner.

This recipe is courtesy of the YouTube channel Fine Cuisine with Nataliya Mashika.

You will need:

  • chicken meat (skinless and boneless thighs) — 1 kg (2.2 Ibs);
  • breadcrumbs — 180 g;
  • cream or milk — 150 g;
  • onion — 2 pcs;
  • garlic — 2 cloves;
  • eggs — 2 pcs;
  • salt — 2 tsp;
  • ground black pepper — 1 tsp or to taste;
  • butter (from the freezer) — 80 g;
  • breadcrumbs — for rolling;
  • vegetable oil — for greasing.

Step-by-step guide

Pour cream or milk over the white breadcrumbs and let sit for a few minutes to soften. Meanwhile, grind the chicken, onion, and garlic together to give the future cutlets a rich flavor.

Oven-baked chicken cutlets — juicy, flavorful & crispy
Breadcrumbs. Photo: still from the video

Add the eggs, salt, pepper, and soaked bread to the minced meat. Mix everything together until smooth. Finally, grate frozen butter on a coarse grater and quickly stir it into the mixture to ensure the finished dish is juicy.

Oven-baked chicken cutlets — juicy, flavorful & crispy
Preparation of minced meat. Photo: still from the video

Dip your hands in cold water, then form the patties and roll them in breadcrumbs. Place the patties on a baking sheet covered with parchment paper. Lightly brush the tops of the cutlets with vegetable oil to create a crispy crust while baking.

Oven-baked chicken cutlets — juicy, flavorful & crispy
Minced meat for cutlets. Photo: still from the video

Bake in a preheated 200°C (400°F) oven for 25 to 30 minutes, or until golden brown. Serve the finished cutlets with your favorite side dish or vegetable salad.

Oven-baked chicken cutlets — juicy, flavorful & crispy
Cutlets on a baking sheet. Photo: still from the video

These oven-baked chicken cutlets are surprisingly tender, flavorful, and crispy — perfect for a family lunch or dinner.

