Healthy baked chicken cutlets with crispy crust — recipe with photos

Oven-baked chicken cutlets — juicy, flavorful & crispy
These chicken cutlets are even better when cooked in the oven — they're juicy inside and crispy on top. Thanks to the butter and tender minced meat, the cutlets melt in your mouth and are easy to prepare. They're an ideal option for a hearty family dinner.
This recipe is courtesy of the YouTube channel Fine Cuisine with Nataliya Mashika.
You will need:
- chicken meat (skinless and boneless thighs) — 1 kg (2.2 Ibs);
- breadcrumbs — 180 g;
- cream or milk — 150 g;
- onion — 2 pcs;
- garlic — 2 cloves;
- eggs — 2 pcs;
- salt — 2 tsp;
- ground black pepper — 1 tsp or to taste;
- butter (from the freezer) — 80 g;
- breadcrumbs — for rolling;
- vegetable oil — for greasing.
Step-by-step guide
Pour cream or milk over the white breadcrumbs and let sit for a few minutes to soften. Meanwhile, grind the chicken, onion, and garlic together to give the future cutlets a rich flavor.
Add the eggs, salt, pepper, and soaked bread to the minced meat. Mix everything together until smooth. Finally, grate frozen butter on a coarse grater and quickly stir it into the mixture to ensure the finished dish is juicy.
Dip your hands in cold water, then form the patties and roll them in breadcrumbs. Place the patties on a baking sheet covered with parchment paper. Lightly brush the tops of the cutlets with vegetable oil to create a crispy crust while baking.
Bake in a preheated 200°C (400°F) oven for 25 to 30 minutes, or until golden brown. Serve the finished cutlets with your favorite side dish or vegetable salad.
These oven-baked chicken cutlets are surprisingly tender, flavorful, and crispy — perfect for a family lunch or dinner.
Read more recipes:
McDonald’s-inspired hot sandwiches you can make yourself
Classic gazpacho recipe — Spain’s perfect cold summer soup
Read Novyny.LIVE!