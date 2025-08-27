Polish-style fish recipe: how to cook hake, pollock, or cod

Fish with sauce. Photo: still from video

Polish-style fish — tender fillets of hake, pollock, or cod served with a warm creamy lemon sauce topped with chopped eggs. A simple recipe that works perfectly for both an everyday lunch and festive occasions. This is one of those cases where an affordable fish tastes like it came from a restaurant.

The recipe was published on the YouTube channel Kitchen with Marina.

Advertisement

You will need:

fish fillets (hake, pollock, or cod) — 500 g

boiled eggs — 4

butter — 100 g

garlic — 1 clove

lemon — ½ (juice)

salt and ground black pepper — to taste

vegetable oil — for greasing

Method of preparation

Dry the fillets, cut into portions, lightly salt and pepper. Coat each piece with a thin layer of oil.

Fish fillet. Photo: still from video

Heat the pan and fry the fish over medium heat until golden brown on both sides, cook until done (cover with a lid for a minute if necessary).

Sauce with eggs. Photo: still from video

To prepare the sauce, melt the butter, add finely chopped garlic, and heat for a few seconds until fragrant.

Fish in a frying pan. Photo: still from video

Chop the eggs, dice the whites, and mash the yolks. Add to the butter, season with salt and pepper, add lemon juice, and stir until smooth and creamy (do not boil). Keep the sauce warm.

Fried fish with sauce. Photo: still from video

Serve the fish generously topped with the warm sauce. Optionally, sprinkle with finely chopped parsley or lemon zest.

Read more:

Crispy eggplant salad recipe — light, flavorful, addictive

Oven-baked chicken cutlets — juicy, flavorful & crispy

The new recipe for cutlets — 500 g of minced meat and 2 eggs