Polish-style fish recipe: how to cook hake, pollock, or cod

Recipe for hake, pollock, or cod — Polish-style fish
Polish-style fish — tender fillets of hake, pollock, or cod served with a warm creamy lemon sauce topped with chopped eggs. A simple recipe that works perfectly for both an everyday lunch and festive occasions. This is one of those cases where an affordable fish tastes like it came from a restaurant.
You will need:
- fish fillets (hake, pollock, or cod) — 500 g
- boiled eggs — 4
- butter — 100 g
- garlic — 1 clove
- lemon — ½ (juice)
- salt and ground black pepper — to taste
- vegetable oil — for greasing
Method of preparation
Dry the fillets, cut into portions, lightly salt and pepper. Coat each piece with a thin layer of oil.
Heat the pan and fry the fish over medium heat until golden brown on both sides, cook until done (cover with a lid for a minute if necessary).
To prepare the sauce, melt the butter, add finely chopped garlic, and heat for a few seconds until fragrant.
Chop the eggs, dice the whites, and mash the yolks. Add to the butter, season with salt and pepper, add lemon juice, and stir until smooth and creamy (do not boil). Keep the sauce warm.
Serve the fish generously topped with the warm sauce. Optionally, sprinkle with finely chopped parsley or lemon zest.
