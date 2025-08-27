Crispy eggplant salad with sweet chili dressing steals the show — recipe

Crispy eggplant salad recipe — light, flavorful, addictive
This crispy eggplant salad is a bright combination of golden eggplant slices, juicy tomatoes, and fresh cilantro, all with a sweet and sour chili flavor. This visually appealing dish has a distinct flavor and easily becomes a favorite.
The recipe was published on the Alina FooDee YouTube channel.
You will need:
- eggplant — 500 g;
- salt — ½ tsp;
- cilantro — a small bunch;
- tomatoes — 250 g;
- dried garlic — ½ tsp;
- corn or potato starch — 1-2 tbsp (for sprinkling);
- vegetable oil — for frying.
Sweet chili sauce:
- hot pepper — to your taste;
- sugar — 1 tbsp;
- water — 2 tbsp;
- lemon juice — 2 tbsp (or apple cider vinegar — 1.5 tbsp);
- soy sauce — 2 tbsp;
- ketchup — 1 tbsp;
- corn starch — ½ tsp (stir in 1 tbsp of cold water).
Step-by-step guide
Cut the eggplant into cubes, sprinkle with salt, and let sit for 10 minutes. Pat dry with paper towels. Sprinkle with starch and shake off the excess.
Heat a little oil in a frying pan. Fry the eggplants in batches until they are golden and crispy. Meanwhile, dice the tomatoes and finely chop the cilantro.
To make the sauce, mix together water, sugar, hot pepper, soy sauce, ketchup, and lemon juice in a small saucepan.
Place over low heat and bring to a gentle boil, stirring occasionally. Mix the starch with cold water, then add it to the sauce and stir until it thickens slightly.
Remove from heat and add the dried garlic. Let the sauce cool for 2-3 minutes. In a bowl, mix the eggplant, tomatoes, and cilantro. Add the warm sauce and mix gently. Serve immediately. Enjoy!
Read more:
Oven-baked chicken cutlets — juicy, flavorful & crispy
McDonald’s-inspired hot sandwiches you can make yourself
Perfect breakfast hotcakes using 200 g sour cream
Read Novyny.LIVE!