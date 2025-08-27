Crispy eggplant salad with sweet chili dressing steals the show — recipe

Salad with crispy eggplant. Photo: Screenshot from video

This crispy eggplant salad is a bright combination of golden eggplant slices, juicy tomatoes, and fresh cilantro, all with a sweet and sour chili flavor. This visually appealing dish has a distinct flavor and easily becomes a favorite.

The recipe was published on the Alina FooDee YouTube channel.

You will need:

eggplant — 500 g;

salt — ½ tsp;

cilantro — a small bunch;

tomatoes — 250 g;

dried garlic — ½ tsp;

corn or potato starch — 1-2 tbsp (for sprinkling);

vegetable oil — for frying.

Sweet chili sauce:

hot pepper — to your taste;

sugar — 1 tbsp;

water — 2 tbsp;

lemon juice — 2 tbsp (or apple cider vinegar — 1.5 tbsp);

soy sauce — 2 tbsp;

ketchup — 1 tbsp;

corn starch — ½ tsp (stir in 1 tbsp of cold water).

Step-by-step guide

Cut the eggplant into cubes, sprinkle with salt, and let sit for 10 minutes. Pat dry with paper towels. Sprinkle with starch and shake off the excess.

Fried eggplant. Photo: still from the video

Heat a little oil in a frying pan. Fry the eggplants in batches until they are golden and crispy. Meanwhile, dice the tomatoes and finely chop the cilantro.

Tomatoes and herbs. Photo: still from the video

To make the sauce, mix together water, sugar, hot pepper, soy sauce, ketchup, and lemon juice in a small saucepan.

Salad sauce. Photo: still from the video

Place over low heat and bring to a gentle boil, stirring occasionally. Mix the starch with cold water, then add it to the sauce and stir until it thickens slightly.

The salad is ready. Photo: still from the video

Remove from heat and add the dried garlic. Let the sauce cool for 2-3 minutes. In a bowl, mix the eggplant, tomatoes, and cilantro. Add the warm sauce and mix gently. Serve immediately. Enjoy!

