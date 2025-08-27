Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayHomePsychology 2025SportHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateFoodCelebrityArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesFashionAutomotiveWarPsychologyTravelHoroscopeEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashionTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main arrow Food arrow Crispy eggplant salad recipe — light, flavorful, addictive arrow

Crispy eggplant salad recipe — light, flavorful, addictive

27 August 2025 20:39
Julia Shcherbak - editor
Crispy eggplant salad with sweet chili dressing steals the show — recipe
Salad with crispy eggplant. Photo: Screenshot from video
Julia Shcherbak - editor

This crispy eggplant salad is a bright combination of golden eggplant slices, juicy tomatoes, and fresh cilantro, all with a sweet and sour chili flavor. This visually appealing dish has a distinct flavor and easily becomes a favorite.

The recipe was published on the Alina FooDee YouTube channel.

Advertisement

You will need:

  • eggplant — 500 g;
  • salt — ½ tsp;
  • cilantro — a small bunch;
  • tomatoes — 250 g;
  • dried garlic — ½ tsp;
  • corn or potato starch — 1-2 tbsp (for sprinkling);
  • vegetable oil — for frying.

Sweet chili sauce:

  • hot pepper — to your taste;
  • sugar — 1 tbsp;
  • water — 2 tbsp;
  • lemon juice — 2 tbsp (or apple cider vinegar — 1.5 tbsp);
  • soy sauce — 2 tbsp;
  • ketchup — 1 tbsp;
  • corn starch — ½ tsp (stir in 1 tbsp of cold water).

Step-by-step guide

Cut the eggplant into cubes, sprinkle with salt, and let sit for 10 minutes. Pat dry with paper towels. Sprinkle with starch and shake off the excess.

crispy eggplant salad
Fried eggplant. Photo: still from the video

Heat a little oil in a frying pan. Fry the eggplants in batches until they are golden and crispy. Meanwhile, dice the tomatoes and finely chop the cilantro.

crispy eggplant salad
Tomatoes and herbs. Photo: still from the video

To make the sauce, mix together water, sugar, hot pepper, soy sauce, ketchup, and lemon juice in a small saucepan.

crispy eggplant salad
Salad sauce. Photo: still from the video

Place over low heat and bring to a gentle boil, stirring occasionally. Mix the starch with cold water, then add it to the sauce and stir until it thickens slightly.

crispy eggplant salad
The salad is ready. Photo: still from the video

Remove from heat and add the dried garlic. Let the sauce cool for 2-3 minutes. In a bowl, mix the eggplant, tomatoes, and cilantro. Add the warm sauce and mix gently. Serve immediately. Enjoy!

Read more:

Oven-baked chicken cutlets — juicy, flavorful & crispy

McDonald’s-inspired hot sandwiches you can make yourself

Perfect breakfast hotcakes using 200 g sour cream

salad recipe tomatoes баклажан салат з баклажанів
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information