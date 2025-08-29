Chicken in creamy sauce — a simple recipe for a delicious dinner

Chicken in cream sauce. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

This dish is a true dinner discovery. Tender chicken fillet in a creamy garlic sauce with cherry tomatoes and fresh parsley delights with its flavor and looks so appetizing that you’ll want to cook it again and again. Simple ingredients create a restaurant-quality result right at home.

The recipe was shared by Gospodynka.

You will need:

Chicken fillet — 2 pieces

Salt — 1 tsp

Black pepper — ½ tsp

Smoked paprika — 1 tsp

Flour — 2 tbsp

Oil — 1 tbsp

Butter — 1 tbsp

For the sauce:

Garlic — 2 cloves

Vegetable broth — 50 ml

Heavy cream (20%) — 200 ml

Mozzarella cheese — 50 g

Additionally:

Cherry tomatoes — a few pieces

Parsley — 20 g

Method of preparation

Slice the chicken fillets horizontally. Season with salt, pepper, and smoked paprika, then coat in flour on both sides. Heat the oil and butter in a skillet, sear the chicken until golden brown, and transfer to a bowl.

Roast chicken. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

In the same pan, fry the grated garlic. Pour in the vegetable broth and cream, stir. Add the grated mozzarella and melt until smooth.

Grated cheese. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Return the chicken to the pan, add the chopped cherry tomatoes and chopped parsley. Cook for a few more minutes, basting the meat with the sauce. The dish is ready to serve.

Ready meal. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Tender chicken in a creamy sauce with tomatoes and herbs is fragrant, juicy, and perfect for dinner.

