Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayHomePsychology 2025SportHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateFoodCelebrityArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesFashionAutomotiveWarPsychologyTravelHoroscopeEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashionTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main arrow Food arrow Perfect chicken in creamy sauce — a dinner recipe arrow

Perfect chicken in creamy sauce — a dinner recipe

29 August 2025 21:52
Maryna Evtiagina - editor
Chicken in creamy sauce — a simple recipe for a delicious dinner
Chicken in cream sauce. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua
Maryna Evtiagina - editor

This dish is a true dinner discovery. Tender chicken fillet in a creamy garlic sauce with cherry tomatoes and fresh parsley delights with its flavor and looks so appetizing that you’ll want to cook it again and again. Simple ingredients create a restaurant-quality result right at home.

The recipe was shared by Gospodynka.

Advertisement

You will need:

  • Chicken fillet — 2 pieces
  • Salt — 1 tsp
  • Black pepper — ½ tsp
  • Smoked paprika — 1 tsp
  • Flour — 2 tbsp
  • Oil — 1 tbsp
  • Butter — 1 tbsp

For the sauce:

  • Garlic — 2 cloves
  • Vegetable broth — 50 ml
  • Heavy cream (20%) — 200 ml
  • Mozzarella cheese — 50 g

Additionally:

  • Cherry tomatoes — a few pieces
  • Parsley — 20 g

Method of preparation

Slice the chicken fillets horizontally. Season with salt, pepper, and smoked paprika, then coat in flour on both sides. Heat the oil and butter in a skillet, sear the chicken until golden brown, and transfer to a bowl.

how to cook chicken deliciously
Roast chicken. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

In the same pan, fry the grated garlic. Pour in the vegetable broth and cream, stir. Add the grated mozzarella and melt until smooth.

chicken recipe for dinner
Grated cheese. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Return the chicken to the pan, add the chopped cherry tomatoes and chopped parsley. Cook for a few more minutes, basting the meat with the sauce. The dish is ready to serve.

recipe for chicken in cream sauce
Ready meal. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Tender chicken in a creamy sauce with tomatoes and herbs is fragrant, juicy, and perfect for dinner.

Read more:

Recipe for hake, pollock, or cod — Polish-style fish

Crispy eggplant salad recipe — light, flavorful, addictive

The Shakshuka — breakfast you’ll want to eat every day

dinner recipe butter chicken куряче філе
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information