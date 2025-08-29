Chicken in creamy sauce — a simple recipe for a delicious dinner

Perfect chicken in creamy sauce — a dinner recipe
This dish is a true dinner discovery. Tender chicken fillet in a creamy garlic sauce with cherry tomatoes and fresh parsley delights with its flavor and looks so appetizing that you’ll want to cook it again and again. Simple ingredients create a restaurant-quality result right at home.
The recipe was shared by Gospodynka.
You will need:
- Chicken fillet — 2 pieces
- Salt — 1 tsp
- Black pepper — ½ tsp
- Smoked paprika — 1 tsp
- Flour — 2 tbsp
- Oil — 1 tbsp
- Butter — 1 tbsp
For the sauce:
- Garlic — 2 cloves
- Vegetable broth — 50 ml
- Heavy cream (20%) — 200 ml
- Mozzarella cheese — 50 g
Additionally:
- Cherry tomatoes — a few pieces
- Parsley — 20 g
Method of preparation
Slice the chicken fillets horizontally. Season with salt, pepper, and smoked paprika, then coat in flour on both sides. Heat the oil and butter in a skillet, sear the chicken until golden brown, and transfer to a bowl.
In the same pan, fry the grated garlic. Pour in the vegetable broth and cream, stir. Add the grated mozzarella and melt until smooth.
Return the chicken to the pan, add the chopped cherry tomatoes and chopped parsley. Cook for a few more minutes, basting the meat with the sauce. The dish is ready to serve.
Tender chicken in a creamy sauce with tomatoes and herbs is fragrant, juicy, and perfect for dinner.
