Baked chicken with rice — simple main dish recipe

Rice with chicken. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

Baked Chicken with Rice is a convenient and delicious option when you don’t want to spend much time cooking. Just one baking dish gives you juicy chicken and fluffy rice with vegetables that taste great together.

Recipe published by Smakuiemo.

Ingredients (serves 4):

chicken thighs — 1 kg;

rice — 1 cup;

onion — 1;

carrot — 1 large;

salt, pepper, dried garlic — to taste;

ground paprika — 1 tsp;

paprika flakes — a pinch;

vegetable oil — 1 tbsp;

soy sauce — 2 tbsp;

butter — a small piece;

water — 1.5 cups (for 1 cup of rice).

Preparation:

Rinse the chicken thighs, pat them dry, and marinate with salt, dried garlic, ground paprika, paprika flakes, vegetable oil, and soy sauce. Let sit for 20 minutes.

Chicken in spices. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

Dice the onion and sauté it in a mixture of butter and oil until golden. Add the chopped carrot and cook for a few minutes until tender.

Rice with vegetables. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

Rinse the rice several times in cold water until clear. Place it in a baking dish, add the vegetables, season with salt, and mix. Pour in water at a 1:1.5 ratio, then place the marinated chicken on top.

Adding water. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

Cover the dish with foil and bake at 180 °C (356 °F) for about 40 minutes. Then remove the foil and bake for an additional 20 minutes until the chicken develops a golden crust.

Chicken thighs and rice. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

Serve the dish hot, garnished with fresh herbs. The result is juicy chicken and fluffy, flavorful rice — a hearty meal without any extra fuss.

