The easiest cookies ever — ready in 12 minutes and filled with jam

Bake these cozy jam cookies in just 12 minutes — no butter needed
Looking for a quick homemade dessert recipe? These cookies only take 12 minutes to make and don't require oil or lengthy kneading. They're soft, fragrant, and filled with jam. They'll quickly become your favorite sweet treat to enjoy with tea.
The recipe was published by Smakuiemo.
You will need:
- a few spoonfuls of thick jam (any flavor you like)
- 2 eggs
- 3 tablespoons sugar
- 3 tablespoons sour cream or plain yogurt
- about 1 cup (150 g) all-purpose flour
- 1 ½ teaspoons baking powder
- a pinch of vanilla (or ¼ teaspoon vanilla extract)
- a pinch of salt
- powdered sugar, for dusting
Step-by-step guide
In a bowl, beat the eggs with sugar and a pinch of salt until light and foamy. Add sour cream or yogurt and mix with a whisk.
Sift the flour together with the baking powder and vanilla, gradually adding it to the mixture. The dough should be thick but soft — similar to pancake batter.
Spoon portions of dough onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.
Place a little jam in the middle of each portion, cover with another drop of dough, forming neat "pancakes".
Bake at 375 °F (190 °C) for 12–15 minutes, until the cookies are golden brown. Let them cool slightly, then sprinkle with powdered sugar or roll in coconut flakes.
