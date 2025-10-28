Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodFashion and beautyTravelTravelFashionTravelRecipesHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateExclusiveHoroscopeMoviesWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion and beauty
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Food Bake these cozy jam cookies in just 12 minutes — no butter needed

Bake these cozy jam cookies in just 12 minutes — no butter needed

Ua en ru
Publication time 2 November 2025 01:12
Updated 13:19
The easiest cookies ever — ready in 12 minutes and filled with jam
Homemade cookies. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

Looking for a quick homemade dessert recipe? These cookies only take 12 minutes to make and don't require oil or lengthy kneading. They're soft, fragrant, and filled with jam. They'll quickly become your favorite sweet treat to enjoy with tea.

The recipe was published by Smakuiemo

Advertisement

You will need:

  • a few spoonfuls of thick jam (any flavor you like)
  • 2 eggs
  • 3 tablespoons sugar
  • 3 tablespoons sour cream or plain yogurt
  • about 1 cup (150 g) all-purpose flour
  • 1 ½ teaspoons baking powder
  • a pinch of vanilla (or ¼ teaspoon vanilla extract)
  • a pinch of salt
  • powdered sugar, for dusting

Step-by-step guide

In a bowl, beat the eggs with sugar and a pinch of salt until light and foamy. Add sour cream or yogurt and mix with a whisk.

Cookies in 12 Minutes Flat — A Sweet Treat for Spontaneous Tea Moments
Preparing the dough. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

Sift the flour together with the baking powder and vanilla, gradually adding it to the mixture. The dough should be thick but soft — similar to pancake batter.

Cookies in 12 Minutes Flat — A Sweet Treat for Spontaneous Tea Moments
Dough and jam. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

Spoon portions of dough onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

Cookies in 12 Minutes Flat — A Sweet Treat for Spontaneous Tea Moments
Making cookies. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

Place a little jam in the middle of each portion, cover with another drop of dough, forming neat "pancakes".

Cookies in 12 Minutes Flat — A Sweet Treat for Spontaneous Tea Moments
Ready-made cookies. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

Bake at 375 °F (190 °C) for 12–15 minutes, until the cookies are golden brown. Let them cool slightly, then sprinkle with powdered sugar or roll in coconut flakes.

Read more:

The lazy baker's Pumpkin Cake — mix, bake, enjoy

French Apple Cake recipe — no crust, just pure apple bliss

No-bake "Raffaello" dessert with cream and 150 g coconut

sweets liver dessert recipe pastries
Julia Shcherbak - editor
Author
Julia Shcherbak
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information