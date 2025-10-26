Quick Pumpkin Cake recipe — fluffy, flavorful, and foolproof

The lazy baker's Pumpkin Cake — mix, bake, enjoy
This cake is the perfect treat for autumn evenings. It's soft, moist, and fragrant with a hint of orange zest and a nut streusel topping. It's so easy to make that you don't even need a mixer; just use a regular fork to mix all the ingredients. The result is the perfect homemade dessert to enjoy with tea or morning coffee.
You’ll Need:
- Grated pumpkin — 1 ¼ cups (about 10.5 oz / 300 g)
- Eggs — 2 large
- Sugar — ¾ cup (about 5 oz / 150 g)
- Shredded coconut — ½ cup (about 1.8 oz / 50 g)
- Vegetable oil — ⅓ cup (about 2.8 oz / 80 g)
- Salt — a pinch
- Orange zest — to taste
- Baking powder — 2 ½ teaspoons
- All-purpose flour — 2 cups (about 8.8 oz / 250 g)
- Kefir (or buttermilk) — ⅔ cup (about 5 fl oz / 150 g)
For the Streusel Topping:
- All-purpose flour — ⅓ cup (about 1.8 oz / 50 g)
- Sugar — ¼ cup (about 1.8 oz / 50 g)
- Nuts (walnuts, almonds, or hazelnuts) — ½ cup (about 2.5 oz / 70 g)
- Unsalted butter — 3 tablespoons (about 1.4 oz / 40 g)
Step-by-step guide
Grate the pumpkin using a medium grater. Add the eggs, sugar, salt, coconut flakes, orange zest, and oil. Mix everything thoroughly with a fork — the dough should become smooth and bright orange.
Pour in the kefir, then gradually add the flour mixed with the baking powder. The consistency should be similar to sponge cake batter — not too runny, but not too thick either.
Line a baking pan with parchment paper and pour in the batter.
For the streusel, mix the flour, sugar, and chopped nuts in a small bowl. Add the melted butter and rub with a fork until crumbs form. Sprinkle evenly over the top of the pie.
Bake in a preheated oven at 350°F for about 55 minutes. Test for doneness by inserting a wooden toothpick; if it comes out clean, the cake is ready. After baking, leave the cake in the pan for 10 – 15 minutes. Then, carefully transfer it to a wire rack to cool. Before serving, sprinkle with powdered sugar or decorate with nuts, if desired. Enjoy!
