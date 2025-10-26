Quick Pumpkin Cake recipe — fluffy, flavorful, and foolproof

Pumpkin pie. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

This cake is the perfect treat for autumn evenings. It's soft, moist, and fragrant with a hint of orange zest and a nut streusel topping. It's so easy to make that you don't even need a mixer; just use a regular fork to mix all the ingredients. The result is the perfect homemade dessert to enjoy with tea or morning coffee.

The recipe was published Smakuiemo.

You’ll Need:

Grated pumpkin — 1 ¼ cups (about 10.5 oz / 300 g)

Eggs — 2 large

Sugar — ¾ cup (about 5 oz / 150 g)

Shredded coconut — ½ cup (about 1.8 oz / 50 g)

Vegetable oil — ⅓ cup (about 2.8 oz / 80 g)

Salt — a pinch

Orange zest — to taste

Baking powder — 2 ½ teaspoons

All-purpose flour — 2 cups (about 8.8 oz / 250 g)

Kefir (or buttermilk) — ⅔ cup (about 5 fl oz / 150 g)

For the Streusel Topping:

All-purpose flour — ⅓ cup (about 1.8 oz / 50 g)

Sugar — ¼ cup (about 1.8 oz / 50 g)

Nuts (walnuts, almonds, or hazelnuts) — ½ cup (about 2.5 oz / 70 g)

Unsalted butter — 3 tablespoons (about 1.4 oz / 40 g)

Step-by-step guide

Grate the pumpkin using a medium grater. Add the eggs, sugar, salt, coconut flakes, orange zest, and oil. Mix everything thoroughly with a fork — the dough should become smooth and bright orange.

Grated pie. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

Pour in the kefir, then gradually add the flour mixed with the baking powder. The consistency should be similar to sponge cake batter — not too runny, but not too thick either.

Making the dough. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

Line a baking pan with parchment paper and pour in the batter.

Making the pie. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

For the streusel, mix the flour, sugar, and chopped nuts in a small bowl. Add the melted butter and rub with a fork until crumbs form. Sprinkle evenly over the top of the pie.

The ready-to-eat pie. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

Bake in a preheated oven at 350°F for about 55 minutes. Test for doneness by inserting a wooden toothpick; if it comes out clean, the cake is ready. After baking, leave the cake in the pan for 10 – 15 minutes. Then, carefully transfer it to a wire rack to cool. Before serving, sprinkle with powdered sugar or decorate with nuts, if desired. Enjoy!

