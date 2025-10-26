Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
The lazy baker's Pumpkin Cake — mix, bake, enjoy

The lazy baker's Pumpkin Cake — mix, bake, enjoy

Publication time 27 October 2025 22:15
Updated 22:21
Quick Pumpkin Cake recipe — fluffy, flavorful, and foolproof
Pumpkin pie. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

This cake is the perfect treat for autumn evenings. It's soft, moist, and fragrant with a hint of orange zest and a nut streusel topping. It's so easy to make that you don't even need a mixer; just use a regular fork to mix all the ingredients. The result is the perfect homemade dessert to enjoy with tea or morning coffee.

The recipe was published Smakuiemo

You’ll Need:

  • Grated pumpkin — 1 ¼ cups (about 10.5 oz / 300 g)
  • Eggs — 2 large
  • Sugar — ¾ cup (about 5 oz / 150 g)
  • Shredded coconut — ½ cup (about 1.8 oz / 50 g)
  • Vegetable oil — ⅓ cup (about 2.8 oz / 80 g)
  • Salt — a pinch
  • Orange zest — to taste
  • Baking powder — 2 ½ teaspoons
  • All-purpose flour — 2 cups (about 8.8 oz / 250 g)
  • Kefir (or buttermilk) — ⅔ cup (about 5 fl oz / 150 g)

For the Streusel Topping:

  • All-purpose flour — ⅓ cup (about 1.8 oz / 50 g)
  • Sugar — ¼ cup (about 1.8 oz / 50 g)
  • Nuts (walnuts, almonds, or hazelnuts) — ½ cup (about 2.5 oz / 70 g)
  • Unsalted butter — 3 tablespoons (about 1.4 oz / 40 g)

Step-by-step guide

Grate the pumpkin using a medium grater. Add the eggs, sugar, salt, coconut flakes, orange zest, and oil. Mix everything thoroughly with a fork — the dough should become smooth and bright orange.

Mix It With a Fork: The Easiest Pumpkin Dessert of the Season
Grated pie. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

Pour in the kefir, then gradually add the flour mixed with the baking powder. The consistency should be similar to sponge cake batter — not too runny, but not too thick either.

Mix It With a Fork: The Easiest Pumpkin Dessert of the Season
Making the dough. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

Line a baking pan with parchment paper and pour in the batter.

Mix It With a Fork: The Easiest Pumpkin Dessert of the Season
Making the pie. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

For the streusel, mix the flour, sugar, and chopped nuts in a small bowl. Add the melted butter and rub with a fork until crumbs form. Sprinkle evenly over the top of the pie.

Mix It With a Fork: The Easiest Pumpkin Dessert of the Season
The ready-to-eat pie. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

Bake in a preheated oven at 350°F for about 55 minutes. Test for doneness by inserting a wooden toothpick; if it comes out clean, the cake is ready. After baking, leave the cake in the pan for 10 – 15 minutes. Then, carefully transfer it to a wire rack to cool. Before serving, sprinkle with powdered sugar or decorate with nuts, if desired. Enjoy!

Julia Shcherbak - editor
Author
Julia Shcherbak
