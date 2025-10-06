Pumpkin cream soup reinvented — an easy autumn recipe

Pumpkin cream soup. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

Autumn is the perfect season for a fragrant pumpkin soup. This reinvented pumpkin cream soup recipe combines the creaminess of dairy, the naturally sweet taste of vegetables, and warm, spicy notes. Such a soup will warm you even on a gloomy day and quickly become a favorite dish for the whole family.

The recipe was published by Smakuiemo.

Ingredients you will need:

pumpkin — 500 g;

potatoes — 200 g;

carrots — 1–2 pcs;

onion — 1–2 pcs;

garlic — 1 clove;

cream — 200 ml;

salt — 1 tsp;

black pepper — a pinch;

dried garlic — a pinch;

spice mix — a pinch;

oil — for frying.

Preparation method:

Peel the pumpkin, remove the seeds, and cut it into medium cubes. Peel the potatoes and cut them into small pieces, slice the carrots into rounds or half-moons. Chop the onion and finely mince the garlic with a knife or press.

Potatoes and carrots. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

In a heavy-bottomed pot, heat a small amount of oil. Sauté the onion and garlic until soft and lightly golden. Add the carrots and potatoes, stir, and cook for 3–4 minutes to enhance the vegetables’ aroma.

Preparing the soup. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

Next, add the pumpkin pieces and pour in hot water or vegetable broth just enough to cover the vegetables. Cook over medium heat for about 20 minutes until the pumpkin is completely tender.

Cream soup. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

When the vegetables are tender, remove the pot from the heat and let it cool for a few minutes. Then blend everything with an immersion blender until smooth and creamy. Add salt, black pepper, dried garlic, and your favorite spice mix. Pour in the cream and stir until you reach a velvety texture. Return the soup to low heat and warm it gently, stirring constantly, until it just begins to simmer — but do not boil, to prevent the cream from curdling.

Pumpkin soup. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

Serve hot, garnished with finely chopped herbs, toasted croutons, or a spoonful of cream. For a richer flavor, you can also add a pinch of nutmeg or some roasted pumpkin seeds.

