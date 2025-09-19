Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Cozy fall dessert — pumpkin cake with raisins and cherries

20 September 2025 02:33
Julia Shcherbak - editor
Easy Pumpkin and Raisin Cake — perfect for cozy tea time
Pumpkin pie with raisins. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua
Julia Shcherbak - editor

This pumpkin pie with raisins and cherries is sure to be the centerpiece of your fall table. The juicy pumpkin, sweet raisins, and tart cherries create a harmonious flavor combination. The simple recipe allows you to easily prepare this flavorful and delicate dessert, perfect for family tea parties or gatherings with friends.

The recipe was published by Smakuiemo.

Pumpkin, Raisin & Cherry Cake (10-inch pan): 

  • Pumpkin — 1.8 lbs (about 800 g, unpeeled)
  • Orange zest — 1 orange
  • Butter — 0.35 oz (10 g, for greasing pan)
  • Semolina — 2 tbsp (for dusting pan)
  • Eggs — 4 large
  • Sugar — ⅓ cup (80 g)
  • Salt — ½ tsp (for batter) + 1 tsp (for pumpkin)
  • Milk — 1 ⅓ cups (330 ml)
  • Vanilla — 1 tsp (or 1 g)
  • All-purpose flour — 1 ¼ cups (150 g)
  • Semolina — 2/3 cup (130 g)
  • Baking powder — 1 ½ tsp (7 g)
  • Raisins — ½ cup (70 g)
  • Dried cherries — ½ cup (70 g)
  • Powdered sugar — optional, for dusting

Step-by-step guide

Wash, peel, and seed the pumpkin, then cut it into cubes. Place the cubes in a saucepan, season with a teaspoon of salt, and cover with water. Bring to a boil. Cook for a few minutes, until partially cooked. Drain in a colander to remove excess liquid. Add the orange zest and stir to bring out the pumpkin's natural sweetness.

Pumpkin, Raisin & Cherry Cake
Pieces of garuz. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

In a bowl, beat the eggs with sugar, salt, and vanilla until the mixture is lightly frothy. Pour in the milk and mix. Then, gradually add the semolina, sifted flour, and baking powder, mixing until a runny dough forms.

Pumpkin, Raisin & Cherry Cake recipe
Pumpkin and dough. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

Grease a baking dish with butter and sprinkle semolina on top. Place some of the pumpkin on the bottom of the dish and cover with the dough. Spread the remaining pumpkin pieces over the top and add raisins and dried cherries for a visually appealing presentation and rich flavor.

Pumpkin, Raisin & Cherry Cake - recipe
A piece of pie. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

Bake the cake in a preheated 350 °F (180 °C) oven for about fifty minutes. Check doneness with a toothpick — if it comes out clean, the cake is ready. If it comes out clean, the cake is ready. Let the cake stand in the mold for 15 minutes, then carefully remove it. Sprinkle with powdered sugar, if desired. Enjoy!

