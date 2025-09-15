Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Semolina and berry cake without a mixer — just mix and bake

16 September 2025 15:04
Julia Shcherbak - editor
Semolina and berry cake without a mixer — easy recipe
Semolina and berry cake. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua
Julia Shcherbak - editor

Semolina and berry cake without a mixer is the perfect bake for those who love simple recipes with minimal effort. Just a few ingredients and a short prep time — in 40 minutes, you’ll have a fragrant semolina cake with a tender texture. This dessert is great with tea or as a light snack for the whole family.

The recipe was published by Smakuiemo.

Ingredients:

  • kefir — 450 g;
  • semolina — 270 g;
  • sugar — 180 g;
  • eggs — 3;
  • sunflower oil — 90 g;
  • baking soda — ½ tsp;
  • vanilla sugar — 10 g (optional);
  • salt — a pinch.

 Method of preparation

In a deep bowl, combine the kefir and semolina, mix, and let sit for 30 minutes so the grains swell. This will make the batter soft and tender.

recipe for semolina cake
Cake batter. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

Separately, whisk the eggs with sugar and salt using a fork or whisk until light and frothy. Add the sunflower oil and vanilla sugar, and mix again. Combine the egg mixture with the soaked kefir and semolina, stirring until smooth.

recipe for a berry pie
Batter and berries. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

Add the baking soda, neutralized with lemon juice or vinegar, and mix quickly. The batter should be thick but pliable. Grease a baking pan with oil, dust with semolina or flour, and pour in the batter. Optionally, add fresh or frozen berries.

simple pie recipe
Berry pie. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

Bake at 180 °C for about 40–45 minutes. Check doneness with a wooden skewer. Let the cake cool, then dust with powdered sugar or serve with a sour cream sauce.

pie dessert recipe pastries semolina
