12 September 2025 22:15
Julia Shcherbak - editor
Quick & Creamy: No-Bake Cappuccino Cake recipe in 10 minutes
No-Bake Cappuccino Cake. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua
Julia Shcherbak - editor

No-Bake Cappuccino Cake is a real find for anyone who appreciates quick, delicious desserts. With just a few simple ingredients and 10 minutes of preparation time, you'll have a delicate coffee cake that will win you over from the first bite.

The recipe was published by Gospodynka.

You will need:

  • 14 oz (about 4 cups) cookies or graham crackers
  • 5 packets instant cappuccino mix
  • ¾ cup boiling water
  • 2 ½ Tbsp unflavored gelatin (about 3 envelopes)
  • 3 cups sour cream (15–20% fat, or use full-fat)
  • 1 cup powdered sugar
  • Dulce de leche (canned, cooked sweetened condensed milk) — for decorating

Step-by-step guide

Dissolve the cappuccino mixture in boiling water, cool until warm and add gelatin. Stir and leave to swell. Then heat the mixture, stir well and cool.

No-Bake Cappuccino Cake - no bake cake
Cookies and cream. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Whip the sour cream with powdered sugar until light, gradually pour in the cooled coffee gelatin syrup to form a delicate mousse.

No-Bake Cappuccino Cake - no bake cake
Preparing the dessert. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Cover a baking dish (approximately7.87x7.87 INCH or 20×20 cm) with cling film. Put a layer of cookies, mousse on top, then cookies again. You can make several layers depending on the desired height of the cake. Cover the top with cookies, tighten the film and put in the fridge for several hours.

No-Bake Cappuccino Cake - no bake cake
Ready-to-eat dessert. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Once the cake has hardened, remove the film, smooth the edges, and garnish with boiled condensed milk, grated chocolate, or cookie crumbs. This fragrant, delicate, and light dessert has a distinct coffee flavor. It's ideal for those who like quick home baking without an oven.

dessert cake recipe Cake cream no bake
