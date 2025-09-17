The New York Times Plum Cake — easy, delicious, timeless

Plum pie. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

Plum cake is a timeless classic that never gets old. It’s tender yet rich, with the perfect balance of tart fruit and sweet pastry. Its simplicity makes it an ideal dessert even for beginner bakers, while the irresistible aroma that fills the house during baking creates a true feeling of comfort. This plum cake pairs beautifully with tea or coffee and is sure to bring you pure delight.

The recipe was published by Smakuiemo.

You will need:

1 ¼ cups all-purpose flour (150 g)

⅔ cup granulated sugar (130 g)

½ cup unsalted butter, softened (110 g)

2 large eggs, at room temperature

1 teaspoon baking powder

Pinch of salt

5–10 ripe plums, halved and pitted (depending on size)

Step-by-step guide

Prepare all the ingredients in advance. Take the butter out of the fridge to make it soft, and keep the eggs at room temperature.

Preparing the dough. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

Choose plums that are ripe but firm so that they retain their shape during baking. In a deep bowl, grind soft butter and sugar until fluffy and light.

Pie dough. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

Add one egg at a time, mixing well each time. In a separate bowl, mix the flour with baking powder and salt, then sift the mixture into the butter-egg base. Mix gently with a spoon or spatula until you get a smooth, medium-dense dough.

Dough and plums. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

Grease a 9-inch (24 cm) round pan with butter and lightly dust with flour, or line it with parchment paper. Spread the batter evenly in the pan. Cut the plums in half, remove the pits, and arrange the halves cut side up on top of the batter, gently pressing them in.

Plum pie. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

Bake the cake in a preheated 350°F (180°C) oven for 45–50 minutes, until golden and springy to the touch. Check doneness with a toothpick — if it comes out clean, the cake is ready. Let it cool slightly, then transfer from the pan onto a wire rack or serving plate. Before serving, you can dust it with powdered sugar. This plum cake is delicious both warm and chilled.

