Easy pumpkin jelly dessert with vanilla cream — a fall favorite

Creamy pumpkin dessert. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

This pumpkin dessert will impress even the most discerning gourmets. The Italian panna cotta with citrus notes is incredibly tender, light, and flavorful. It's easy to prepare and looks like a dish from a restaurant.

The recipe was published by Smachnenke.

Advertisement

For 6-8 serves, you will need:

2.2 lb pumpkin (about 1 kg), peeled and diced

1 cup water (250 ml)

1 Tbsp unflavored gelatin (about 25 g) + ⅔ cup warm water (150 ml)

Juice of 1 lemon

Juice of 2 oranges

1 packet vanilla sugar (or 1 tsp vanilla extract)

3 Tbsp honey or other sweetener

The cream layer:

1 Tbsp unflavored gelatin (about 25 g) + ⅔ cup warm water (150 ml)

1 cup heavy cream (250 ml)

1 cup milk (250 ml)

3 Tbsp honey or other sweetener

1 packet vanilla sugar (or 1 tsp vanilla extract)

Step-by-step guide

Peel the pumpkin, remove the seeds, and cut it into slices. Cover with water and cook over low heat for 15 to 20 minutes, or until soft. Soak the gelatin in warm water until it swells. Squeeze the juice from the lemons and oranges. Add vanilla sugar and honey. Melt the gelatin in a double boiler or microwave. Pour it into the pumpkin-citrus mixture. Blend until smooth.

Pumpkin puree. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Lightly grease the mold with vegetable oil, pour in the hot pumpkin mixture, cool and refrigerate for 2–3 hours until it hardens. For the second part, pour gelatin with water and leave for a few minutes. Heat the cream with milk, honey and vanilla sugar over low heat, but do not bring to a boil. Add the melted gelatin and mix until smooth.

Preparing the dessert. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Once the first layer is chilled, carefully pour the cream mixture on top. Cool for a few more hours until it is completely chilled. Garnish the finished panna cotta with nuts, grated chocolate, or citrus zest. The result is a dessert with a delicate texture that combines the creamy softness of the custard with the bright flavors of pumpkin and citrus. Enjoy!

Check out more recipes for pumpkin season:

Cozy fall dessert — pumpkin cake with raisins and cherries

Stuffed pumpkin with minced meat — a new quick dinner recipe

Recipe for a nutritious pumpkin smoothie from Yevhen Klopotenko