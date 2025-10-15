Cozy fall recipe — Pumpkin and cheese casserole everyone will love

Pumpkin-cheese bake that brings autumn to your table
Every bite of the cottage cheese and pumpkin casserole embodies autumn. Its delicate texture, citrus flavor, and natural sweetness create a harmonious taste that is hard to resist. This dish is ideal for a family breakfast or as a light dessert, filling your home with warmth and comfort.
The recipe was published by Smakuiemo.
Ingredients:
- Pumpkin — 1 lb (about 2 cups cooked, mashed)
- Eggs — 4 large
- Sugar — ¼ to ½ cup (adjust to taste)
- Semolina — 4 tbsp
- Orange or lemon zest — from 1 fruit
For the cheese mixture:
- Farmer’s cheese / quark / whole-milk ricotta — 1 lb (about 2 cups)
- Sugar — ¼ cup
- Vanilla sugar — 2 tsp (or 1 tsp vanilla extract)
- Sour cream (20%) — ⅔ cup
- Semolina — 3 tbsp
Step-by-Step guide
Prepare the pumpkin by peeling and cutting it into cubes, then cooking it until soft. The most convenient way to do this is in the microwave. Cover the plate with foil and cook for about nine minutes.
Place the cooked pumpkin in a bowl and add the eggs and sugar. Beat with a blender until the mixture is smooth and homogeneous. For a fresh flavor, add grated orange or lemon zest. Then, add the semolina and let it sit for a few minutes to soften.
Prepare the curd mixture separately. Mix the cottage cheese, sugar, vanilla sugar, and sour cream together. Beat the mixture with a blender until it is creamy. Add the semolina and let sit for 10 minutes to allow the mixture to thicken.
Cover a 9-inch baking dish with parchment paper and grease it with butter. Alternatingly spread the cottage cheese and pumpkin mixture in layers or with a spoon to create an alternating color pattern. Then, use a skewer to create beautiful patterns.
If desired, garnish with berries, cranberries, dried cherries, or fresh cherries. Bake at 350°F (180°C) for 40–50 minutes, or until the top is golden brown. Let cool before cutting to allow the casserole to become tender and firm. Enjoy!
