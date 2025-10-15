Cozy fall recipe — Pumpkin and cheese casserole everyone will love

Pumpkin-Cheese Bake. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

Every bite of the cottage cheese and pumpkin casserole embodies autumn. Its delicate texture, citrus flavor, and natural sweetness create a harmonious taste that is hard to resist. This dish is ideal for a family breakfast or as a light dessert, filling your home with warmth and comfort.

The recipe was published by Smakuiemo.

Ingredients:

Pumpkin — 1 lb (about 2 cups cooked, mashed)

Eggs — 4 large

Sugar — ¼ to ½ cup (adjust to taste)

Semolina — 4 tbsp

Orange or lemon zest — from 1 fruit

For the cheese mixture:

Farmer’s cheese / quark / whole-milk ricotta — 1 lb (about 2 cups)

Sugar — ¼ cup

Vanilla sugar — 2 tsp (or 1 tsp vanilla extract)

Sour cream (20%) — ⅔ cup

Semolina — 3 tbsp

Step-by-Step guide

Prepare the pumpkin by peeling and cutting it into cubes, then cooking it until soft. The most convenient way to do this is in the microwave. Cover the plate with foil and cook for about nine minutes.

Eggs and sugar. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

Place the cooked pumpkin in a bowl and add the eggs and sugar. Beat with a blender until the mixture is smooth and homogeneous. For a fresh flavor, add grated orange or lemon zest. Then, add the semolina and let it sit for a few minutes to soften.

Curd and pumpkin mass. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

Prepare the curd mixture separately. Mix the cottage cheese, sugar, vanilla sugar, and sour cream together. Beat the mixture with a blender until it is creamy. Add the semolina and let sit for 10 minutes to allow the mixture to thicken.

Cooking the casserole. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

Cover a 9-inch baking dish with parchment paper and grease it with butter. Alternatingly spread the cottage cheese and pumpkin mixture in layers or with a spoon to create an alternating color pattern. Then, use a skewer to create beautiful patterns.

Pumpkin casserole. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

If desired, garnish with berries, cranberries, dried cherries, or fresh cherries. Bake at 350°F (180°C) for 40–50 minutes, or until the top is golden brown. Let cool before cutting to allow the casserole to become tender and firm. Enjoy!

