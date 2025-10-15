Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodFashion and beautyTravelTravelFashionTravelRecipesHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion and beauty
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscope
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Food Pumpkin-cheese bake that brings autumn to your table

Pumpkin-cheese bake that brings autumn to your table

Ua en ru
Publication time 15 October 2025 19:58
Cozy fall recipe — Pumpkin and cheese casserole everyone will love
Pumpkin-Cheese Bake. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

Every bite of the cottage cheese and pumpkin casserole embodies autumn. Its delicate texture, citrus flavor, and natural sweetness create a harmonious taste that is hard to resist. This dish is ideal for a family breakfast or as a light dessert, filling your home with warmth and comfort.

The recipe was published by Smakuiemo.

Advertisement

Ingredients:

  • Pumpkin — 1 lb (about 2 cups cooked, mashed)
  • Eggs — 4 large
  • Sugar — ¼ to ½ cup (adjust to taste)
  • Semolina — 4 tbsp
  • Orange or lemon zest — from 1 fruit

For the cheese mixture:

  • Farmer’s cheese / quark / whole-milk ricotta — 1 lb (about 2 cups)
  • Sugar — ¼ cup
  • Vanilla sugar — 2 tsp (or 1 tsp vanilla extract)
  • Sour cream (20%) — ⅔ cup
  • Semolina — 3 tbsp

Step-by-Step guide

Prepare the pumpkin by peeling and cutting it into cubes, then cooking it until soft. The most convenient way to do this is in the microwave. Cover the plate with foil and cook for about nine minutes.

Pumpkin-Cheese Bake that brings autumn to your table
Eggs and sugar. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

Place the cooked pumpkin in a bowl and add the eggs and sugar. Beat with a blender until the mixture is smooth and homogeneous. For a fresh flavor, add grated orange or lemon zest. Then, add the semolina and let it sit for a few minutes to soften.

Pumpkin-Cheese Bake that brings autumn to your table
Curd and pumpkin mass. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

Prepare the curd mixture separately. Mix the cottage cheese, sugar, vanilla sugar, and sour cream together. Beat the mixture with a blender until it is creamy. Add the semolina and let sit for 10 minutes to allow the mixture to thicken.

Pumpkin-Cheese Bake that brings autumn to your table
Cooking the casserole. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

Cover a 9-inch baking dish with parchment paper and grease it with butter. Alternatingly spread the cottage cheese and pumpkin mixture in layers or with a spoon to create an alternating color pattern. Then, use a skewer to create beautiful patterns.

Pumpkin-Cheese Bake that brings autumn to your table
Pumpkin casserole. Photo: smakuiemo.com.ua

If desired, garnish with berries, cranberries, dried cherries, or fresh cherries. Bake at 350°F (180°C) for 40–50 minutes, or until the top is golden brown. Let cool before cutting to allow the casserole to become tender and firm. Enjoy!

Read more:

This Pumpkin Chicken Soup is like a warm hug on a cold day

French Apple Cake recipe — no crust, just pure apple bliss

Pumpkin cream soup with a twist — a hit for both kids and adults

pumpkin dessert recipe pastries cottage cheese puddings
Julia Shcherbak - editor
Author
Julia Shcherbak
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information