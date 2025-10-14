Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
This Pumpkin Chicken Soup is like a warm hug on a cold day

This Pumpkin Chicken Soup is like a warm hug on a cold day

Ua en ru
Publication time 15 October 2025 01:15
The best fall soup recipe — creamy pumpkin and chicken in one pot
Pumpkin soup. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

If you're looking for a warming fall dish, look no further than this pumpkin cream soup with chicken. Its delicate texture, spicy flavor, and creamy softness transform ordinary ingredients into a culinary masterpiece. In just half an hour, you'll have a dish on your table that you'll want to make again and again.

The recipe was published by Gospodynka.

You’ll need:

For the chicken:

  • 9 oz chicken breast
  • ⅓ tsp salt
  • ⅓ tsp paprika
  • black pepper — to taste
  • a pinch of dried ginger
  • 3 ½ Tbsp butter (about 1.8 oz)
  • 3 ½ Tbsp oil (about 1.7 fl oz)

For the soup:

  • 1 lb (about 2 cups) pumpkin, peeled and cubed
  • 1 medium onion (about 5 oz)
  • 1 large tomato (about 7 oz)
  • 3 garlic cloves
  • ⅓ cup water
  • a pinch of dried ginger
  • 1 tsp paprika
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1 cup light cream (10%)

For serving (optional):

  • pumpkin seeds
  • olive oil infused with dill and garlic
  • croutons

Step-by-step guide

First, prepare the chicken. Cut the breast into thin long strips, season with salt, paprika, pepper and a pinch of dried ginger. Mix well and leave for a few minutes to marinate the meat.


Fried chicken. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Melt the butter and oil in a saucepan. Add the chicken and fry for two minutes on each side, or until lightly browned. Place the cooked meat on a plate. In the same saucepan, fry the sliced pumpkin along with the chopped onion and whole garlic cloves for two minutes to release the flavor. Add the chopped, peeled tomato, then pour in water, salt, ginger, and paprika. Cover and simmer for 20 minutes, until the pumpkin is soft.


Cooking the soup. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Blend the vegetables until smooth. Add the cream, stir, and bring to a gentle boil. Immediately remove from heat.


Pumpkin soup with chicken. Photo: gospodynka.com.ua

Pour the soup into a bowl. Put the chicken on top and sprinkle with pumpkin seeds. Add a little aromatic oil with dill and garlic. Serve with croutons, if desired. This fall soup is a culinary delight. The soft pumpkin cream combined with the tender meat and spicy aroma of the spices creates a dish that will warm you up even on the gloomiest day. Enjoy!

Julia Shcherbak - editor
Author
Julia Shcherbak
